什麼湯最能代表台灣？眾人秒點「3料理」：高登認證好喝 | Social media users argue about must-eat soups in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】台灣擁有「美食王國」之稱，國內五花八門的道地美食，總能吸引許多外國觀光客前來享用。不過，就有網友好奇指出，一說到味噌湯就能想到日本，但他就好奇「大家覺得什麼湯能代表台灣？」對此，就引來許多老饕曝光心目中的答案。

Taiwan, which is known as a “Food Paradise,” offers a wide variety of delicious street foods that attract tourists from far and near. But which local delight would come to your mind when hearing the name of this island nation?

Some social media users recently remarked that the “Miso soup” would come to mind when they think of Japan. With this observation in mind, another user asked members of a local discussion forum, PTT, “what kind of soup best represents Taiwan?”

問題一曝光後，就引來不少網友討論，其中「四神湯」被作多人提及，「四神吧，但對外國人貢丸湯可能比較沒那麼刺激」、「四神湯吧」、「豬腸四神湯」、「四神湯、冬瓜排骨」、「四神湯吧？感覺外面很少看到」。

The post has attracted much attention with many voting for the “four-herbal soup,” a soup made from four herbal ingredients and pork belly or pig’s small intestine. Why?

Someone remarked that for foreigners, the four-herbal soup is probably more exotic and less famous than the “pork meatball soup.”

再來「貢丸湯」、「豬血湯」也有許多網友點名，「貢丸湯+1，簡單好吃」、「貢丸味噌湯加蛋」、「貢丸湯直覺想到新竹XD」、「貢丸湯啊不然呢」、「大腸豬血湯」、「豬血湯推推」。

“Pork meatball soup” and “pork blood soup” were, reportedly the second and third most popular choices among social media users. The “Miso soup with egg” is equally perfect, they said.

不過也有鄉民分享其他答案，直言「苦瓜排骨湯和香菇雞湯才是王道」、「紫菜湯啊，歐美誰跟你在喝紫菜」、「蛤蜊味噌湯啊！高登認證好喝呢」。

In addition to the aforesaid soups, others praised the “bitter gourd and sparerib soup,” the “chicken soup with mushrooms,” the “miso soup with clams,” and the “seaweed soup.”

值得一提的是，先前美國知名廚藝選秀節目《廚神當道美國版》就有參賽者王凱傑，雖然從小在在新英格蘭長大，但深受台灣影響，比賽中就以一道「台式蛤蠣湯」征服擁有「地獄主廚」稱號的高登，也意外讓台式料理登上國際。

What’s more? Some users also recommended a creative clamp soup made a 37-year-old Taiwanese American chef, Jason Wang — the “elevated gelitang,” which won the heart of British chef Gordon Ramsay on MasterChef.