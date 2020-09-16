EU experts urge support for Taiwan democracy in Le Monde Op-ed

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Nine EU experts and deputies have called for European countries to revisit their policy toward the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan in an Op-Ed published in French newspaper Le Monde on Tuesday.

The members of the collective, which include six members of the European Parliament from France, Germany, Poland, and Lithuania, and three foreign policy experts, urged authorities to revise the “one China” policy and asked the European Parliament to support Taiwanese democracy.

They also denounced the Chinese government for responding to last year’s protests in Hong Kong with “coercion, control, and subjugation.” They further recommended six concrete measures the European Parliament should take in order to support Taiwan’s democracy, which they say is “fighting for its survival. ”

The steps include conducting a dialogue with Taiwanese officials, advocating for Taiwan’s membership in international organizations, including the World Health Organisation, and cooperating with Taiwanese partners such as in the public health sector.

Other recommendations include improving trade and economic relations and to support a Taiwanese satellite news channel in Europe in order to displace China’s monopoly on Chinese information in the European Union.

They concluded their Op-Ed with a warning to Beijing against the use of force towards Taiwan, saying it will mean a “clear break” from Europe, which will not “submit to the dictates of the People’s Republic of China.”