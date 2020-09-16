Alien Huang dies aged 36 after falling inside bathroom

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升), also known as Hsiao Gui, 36, was found dead on Wednesday at his residence in Beitou, Taipei, after falling inside the bathroom.

Local police said that according to the initial investigation, Huang was home alone at the time of the incident when he slipped and fell while coming out of the bathroom.

He reportedly died lying beside his bed.

According to local media, Taipei City Fire Department received the report at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When medical staff arrived at Huang’s residence on Sanhe street in Beitou, they found his stiff body with livor mortis.

Alien Huang started out as a host of a children’s program in 2002. He later formed the boyband “HC3” with Chen Bolin and Shozo Endo. One year after the boyband disbanded, Huang joined with Junior Han and Richard Rim (Nickname: Green Tea) to form a pop band “Cosmo” in 2003.

Later on, Huang switched to acting and hosting, and gradually gained a foothold in the entertainment industry.

He is known as a presenter of a popular Taiwanese variety entertainment show, 100% Entertainment (娛樂百分百), which he left in early 2016.