Alien Huang’s death leaves grieving father speechless

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The death of 36-year-old singer Alien Huang (黃鴻升) on Wednesday has left many in shock.

According to local media, Huang’s father found his son’s body in front of the bathroom at his residence in Taipei at around 11 a.m. lying on the doorstep.

The grieving father didn’t say a word when he showed up at the police station later in the afternoon wearing a mask and hat in front of a crowd of reporters.

Huang was found apparently dead at the scene, with no respiratory or heartbeat, only slight bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Local police reportedly did not find any drugs or alcohol in Huang’s residence. His body was stiff, police said, meaning that he was dead for some time already.

The cause of his death is yet to be investigated and clarified.

The remains of the deceased will be transferred to Taipei Mortuary Services Office’s Second Funeral Parlor for examination after the police and family complete the identification.

Huang’s father told the media that his son had lunch with his family the day before and drove home normally in the evening.

He was shocked to find his son dead the next morning, he added.