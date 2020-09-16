日本最夯花生伴手禮　網友細看大驚：旅日必敗 | Japanese company launches ‘peanut-pods’ to design-lovers’ delight

【看CP學英文】一家位於日本主打日常用品創意設計的商店近期在網路爆紅，原因全歸功於新推出的無線藍牙耳機，然而跟其他耳機不一樣的是這副為「花生」版，就連附上的耳機「外套」都是花生殼樣！

Ａ Japanese company known for releasing creative designs for everyday uses has recently taken the Internet by storm with a cute set of wireless earphones, complete with a case that looks to be a giant peanut shell!

此在推特和IG上名為@superkakamu的公司致力於製作以「食物」為主題的商品。

The brand which goes by the name @superkakamu on Twitter and Instagram has been dedicated to making merchandise based around the shapes of foods.

公司社群網站上有一系列創意商品照片，其中包括芒果抱枕、地瓜杯子、海帶毛巾還有一個將啤酒倒入後會瞬間變成夜景大樓的酒杯，設計極為精緻。

The company’s social media pages feature photos ranging from mango cushions to yam cups, to seaweed style towels and even a ‘city view’ beer cup that becomes a lit-up building in the night when some beer is poured in.

然而，在種種商品中，最受顧客歡迎的莫非是花生無線耳機。

However, the most popular merchandise according to social media users so far seems to be the peanut-shaped wireless earbuds.

網友紛紛在商品下留言表示迫不及待要將其購入，也有人擔心不小心會將它們弄丟或吃下肚。另外有些來自以產花生聞名的千葉縣網友也開玩笑的說希望千葉縣之後應該改其為「在地名產」。

Social media users expressed their anticipation to buy it with some commenting that the only thing they would worry about is accidentally losing it or eating it.

Others from the Chiba prefecture, which produces 70 percent of Japan’s peanuts also suggested that it should be the “local specialty” from now on.