Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang, 36, found dead at home: Reports

Chinese-language media reported on Wednesday that Alien Huang, also known by his Chinese stage name Xiao Gui (Little Ghost), was found dead by his father at his home in Beitou, Taipei, at around 11 a.m.

The elderly man found no signs of life as his son was lying on the floor along a corridor from the toilet. There were some injuries on his head and some blood on the floor, reports said.

The forensics team reportedly did not find any medication or alcohol at the scene, and there were no signs of forced entry or struggle.

The actual cause of death will be determined after investigation.

Alien reportedly reached home at around 10 p.m. last night and was alone at home until his father found him this morning.