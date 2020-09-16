Asia entertainment industry suffers devastating triple whammy

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Asian entertainment industry has suffered a devastating triple whammy this week. Alien Huang died on Wednesday. He was 36, the same age as Korean actress On In-hye and Japanese actress Sei Ashina, who were both found dead on Monday.

Taiwan High-School Sweetheart

Just two days ago, Alien, who found fame as a singer, host and actor, had hosted a livestream session on his Facebook page with Ethan Kuan and Bobby Dou. He began his career as part of the defunct boyband Cosmo.

He is probably best known as a host of Taiwanese entertainment news and variety show 100% Entertainment, before crossing over to Singapore to star in the Michelle Chong movie Already Famous and Mediacorp drama Joys of Life.

Outside of work, some will remember Alien was the high-school sweetheart of singer-actress Rainie Yang.

Friends and fans are leaving messages of disbelief on his last Instagram post from two days ago. Taiwan-based Japanese singer Aisa Senda wrote, “I don’t want this”, while Singapore-based Taiwanese actress Kate Pang said, “Brother Gui, don’t joke about this.”

A Journey in Korean Movie Industry

South Korean actress Oh In-hye was found unconscious in her home in Incheon, South Korea earlier that day. According to South Korean media, she was found unresponsive by an acquaintance, who then called the police and emergency services.

Oh received cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other emergency procedures before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where her breathing and pulse reportedly stabilized. However, she did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead later in the day.

Oh debuted with the film “Sin Of A Family” in 2011 and has acted in other movies, such as “Red Vacance Black Wedding” (2011) and “A Journey With Korean Masters” (2013). She grabbed headlines during the Busan International Film Festival in 2011 when she wore a revealing dress on the red carpet.

The South Korean police are investigating the case as a suicide. A private funeral service was held at the Inha University Hospital in Incheon, and her funeral was held on Wednesday.

A Japanese Fashion-Model-Turned-Actress

Japanese actress Sei Ashina was also found dead at her Tokyo apartment by family on Monday morning, according to her agency. Investigative sources told media that the 36-year-old, who began her career as a fashion model, committed suicide.

Ashina starred in numerous movies and TV series including the NHK period drama “Yae no Sakura” (Yae’s Sakura) and the police drama “Aibo” (Partner). She also landed a role in the 2007 film “Silk,” an adaptation of an Italian novel of the same name, in which a French silkworm smuggler and his wife, played by Michael Pitt and Keira Knightley, journey to Japan in search of silkworms in the 19th century.

The Fukushima Prefecture native made her voice acting debut in the Japanese language version of the 2011 American TV series “Revenge” as the leading character Emily Thorne, and most recently appeared in the TV series “Theseus no Fune” (Ship of Theseus) and the movie “AI Hokai” (AI Amok) released in January.