移工居家檢疫新標準　勞工局增4大措施 | New Taipei adds 4 measures to quarantine standards for migrant workers

新北市政府勞工局於11日公布「新北市產業類新引進移工入境居家檢疫場所設施措施標準」，增訂「檢疫處所須為獨棟建築」、「實施分流送餐」、「甲級廢棄物清運規劃」及「終期消毒」等4項措施。

The New Taipei City Government Labor Affairs Bureau (新北市政府勞工局) announced last week some new regulations on migrant workers’ home quarantine facility standards, adding four new measures to current regulations.

The four new measures are related to the quarantine locations which must be in independent buildings; the separate food delivery for regular residents and those in quarantine; the Grade A waste removal procedure; and the disinfection of the facility when the quarantine is over.

除了避免動線與一般民眾混雜，亦確保有落實清潔消毒作業，提高防疫規格，進而維護國人及移工的健康。

By avoiding the mixing of traffic lines with the general public, implementing cleaning and disinfection practices, and leveling up epidemic prevention standards, authorities hope to improve the health of nationals and migrant workers.

自今年8月5日起，為了降低移工與旅客混居的感染風險，政府規定雇主及仲介公司不得以「非防疫旅館」的一般旅宿業，作為移工居家檢疫場所。

In order to reduce the risk of cluster infection caused by migrant workers living among other residents, the government stipulated that employers and manpower agencies are banned from using non-quarantine hostels as home quarantine facilities for migrant workers starting from August 5 this year.

勞工局長陳瑞嘉表示，受疫情影響，產業類移工人數較以往下降，但國內產業還是有人力需求。許多雇主及仲介為引進移工，除防疫旅館之外，還會尋求符合規定的一般民宅來作為移工居家檢疫場所。

The director of the bureau, Chen Rui-jia (陳瑞嘉), said the number of blue-collar workers has declined due to the pandemic, however, most domestic industries still have a demand for manpower.

Some employers and manpower agencies would look for general residential housings that meet the requirements announced by the government as home quarantine facilities for migrant workers.

為避免這類場所疏於管理導致防疫漏洞，勞工局依據勞動部訂定的產業移工居家檢疫規定，再參考中央及新北市防疫旅館相關規定，訂定更嚴謹的規範標準。

In order to prevent loopholes in epidemic prevention due to the lack of management in these facilities, the bureau has set up more stringent standards based on the measures announced previously by the Ministry of Labor (勞動部), as well as the central government and New Taipei City’s regulations on quarantine hotels.

相關措施標準及檢核申請，請上「新北勞動雲」參閱。

For more information on detailed measures and application procedures, please visit the Labor Affairs Bureau website.