直擊「草泥馬」坐特斯拉逛夜市！眾愣：貧窮限制我的想像 | Larger than life alpaca leaves Taiwan night market in Tesla

【看CP學英文】超萌動物「草泥馬」逗趣外型深受許多網友喜愛，但草泥馬體型龐大，並不適合一般都市家庭當作寵物飼養，通常在郊外農場才能看見。不過有網友日前在台北饒河街夜市直擊飼主牽著草泥馬在路邊，隨後更「連人帶馬」被一輛特斯拉（Tesla）接走，罕見畫面讓大家嘖嘖稱奇，引發熱議。

Alpacas and Teslas are rare sights in Taipei, but a social media user recently posted photos of an alpaca being led into a Tesla car after spending some time at the Raohe Night Market (饒河街夜市) in Taipei. The oddly enough images went viral online.

有網友在臉書社團《爆怨公社》發文，並附上數張照片。照片中可以看見，一位穿著藍上衣牛仔褲的女子，拿著牽繩帶著一隻草泥馬站在饒河街夜市的路邊。 The photos posted to Facebook show a woman in a blue shirt and jeans leading her “pet” alpaca to the side of the road.

而讓人意外的還在後面，接著開來了一輛特斯拉轎車，草泥馬看起來很是習慣搭乘轎車，特斯拉的「鷗翼式」車門讓草泥馬上下車非常方便，想不到這車門開啟方式的特殊設計還有如此隱藏功能。

The social media user explained that a Tesla then quietly arrived at the side of the road before the alpaca and its owner swiftly jumped on board the luxury car.

The automatic door, which opened up, allowed the tall animal to enter the vehicle with ease.

原PO笑稱「草泥馬坐特斯拉來逛夜市」，文章發布不到1天時間便獲得超過3萬位網友按讚。大家紛紛在底下留言回覆說，「貧窮限制了我的想像力」、「太可愛了」、「草泥馬有特斯拉，你有什麼」、「我過得還不如草泥馬」。

The funny post immediately garnered more than 30,000 likes overnight, with many commenting below, “My imagination has been restricted by my lack of money”, “Too cute!”, “The alpaca has a Tesla, what do you have?”

Others also lamented that “they live worse than an alpaca”.