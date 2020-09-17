泰國國家公園送「紀念品」　打開網友全嚇傻：太狠了！｜National Park officials mail back ‘souvenirs’ to Thai tourists (trash)

【看CP學英文】泰國官員最近將針對亂丟垃圾的遊客加重處罰規範。

Thai officials have taken their policies against widespread littering in public spaces to a whole new level.

近期泰國國家資源與環境(Ministry of National Resources and Environment)部長西巴阿差 (Varawut Silpa-archa)請他的團隊在國家公園內露營的遊客所留下來的垃圾，全數寄回去。

Thai National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa recently asked his team to mail back trash left behind by tourists camping in a National Park.

西巴阿差在9月15日貼出一篇憤怒的臉書文大力譴責那些將塑膠瓶和廚餘丟至營區的旅客，表示這樣的舉動可能嚴重威脅附近的生態和野生動物。

Silpa-archa wrote an angry Facebook post on Sep. 15 admonishing those who left behind plastic bottles and food waste at the campsite, as it will greatly threaten and endanger the wildlife at Khao Yai National Park.

根據泰國當地媒體報導，西巴阿差指出垃圾可能會被野生動物誤認成食物而將其吞食。

According to Thai-language media, Silpa-archa said as the trash left behind could kill wild animals in search of food.

於是，當地官員將所有垃圾一一撿起裝箱，以「紀念品」的樣式將遊客的垃圾寄回當時預約營地的地址。

Local officials have, therefore, collected all the waste in a box and will be sending the “souvenirs” back to the campers’ homes by using the perpetrators’ addresses recorded in the reservation system.

此舉的用意在於提醒遊客不要再犯錯，亂丟垃圾。

The action is meant to teach tourists a lesson to not litter again.

另外，西巴阿差也透露由於遊客已處法，他們已向警方報案。

In addition, Silpa-archa revealed that police reports have also been filed as the campers have violated the National Park Act.

為了確保環境整潔，西巴阿差提醒其他旅客任何人若留下不應留下的東西將遭到最嚴厲的懲處。

To ensure that the environment remains clean, Silpa-archa reminds visitors that legal action will be taken against offenders who leave behind unwanted items after their trip.

然而，西巴阿差最後補上，「腳印」被留下是可被通融的。

Silpa-archa added that only “footprints” are acceptable.