日式英文發音暗黑原因曝光　網友驚：台灣學英文好幸福 | Reasons behind Japanese poor English pronunciation unveiled

【看CP學英文】近日，日本一名擁有多年教學資歷的老師在推特(@shirassh)透露，許多從國外留學回來的學生擁有與母語人士相同程度的英文，在學校同儕壓力下，卻必須用「日式英文」發音，以免被同學嘲笑。

A Japanese teacher with many years of teaching experience recently remarked (@shirassh) that some students staying overseas usually turn back to “Katakana English” to avoid being ridiculed by their classmates afterward.

根據Sora News報導，這名資深老師透過多年觀察、書本知識參考、以及學生的親身故事，發現許多留學回來的學生，在周圍同儕異樣眼光下，害怕遭受霸凌，通常會刻意以片假名讀法來發音。

According to Japanese-language media, the teacher found that many of his students who returned from abroad would use katakana English because they were afraid of being bullied by peers.

「如果全班只有一個人說著一口道地英文，那他在班上會顯得特別突兀，不幸的話，他很可能會被同學霸凌。」

“If only one person speaks with a native accent, they’ll stand out in class and if they’re unlucky they’ll get bullied,” the tweet read.

此外，這名教師表示，許多從國外回來的學生私底下與老師討論會使用流利英文，但是在班上同學面前發言會刻意切換成「片假名」讀法。

The teacher added that many students who return from abroad would discuss with their teachers with perfect pronunciation, but deliberately switch to “katakana” pronunciation when speaking in front of their classmates.

貼文一出收到極大的迴響，許多曾面對相同壓力的網友分享自身經驗表示認同。

The post has received tremendous response and many users, who have faced the same peer pressure, have shared their own experience.

有網友寫道，「我小時候在英語國家長大，但回到日本讀書時，在學校根本不能說話，只要在課堂上發表意見，同學們都會竊笑，這也是我討厭學校的原因之一。」

One wrote: “Even though I was brought up in an English-speaking country when I was a young child, I couldn’t speak at all at school in Japan. When I raised my hand to give my opinion in class, students would giggle, and when I thought I’d try to use the correct pronunciation, students would giggle. It was one of the reasons I hated school.”

另一名網友分享道，自己國中喜歡聽英國搖滾樂，當他在第一堂英文課中，照著他所聽的歌曲發音，竟然被老師當場羞辱，從此之後他都用片假名讀法來發音，且對自己的英文感到沒有自信。

Another user shared that he listened to British rock music and he was humiliated in his first English class in junior high when he pronounced it the way he heard it in a song.

“I hated English class and became self-conscious of being bad at English itself,” the user wrote.