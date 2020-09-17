‘Where’ Creative Pingtung tourism video wins int’l acclaims

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Pingtung’s tourism video, titled “Where?”, became a viral hit earlier this year.

The creative video showcased some world-class sceneries of Taiwan’s southernmost part, with colorful images that will make you feel like you are on vacation abroad and exclaim: “Is this Pingtung?”

The film recently won the Silver Award in the travel category of “the Summit Creative Awards” (SCA), meaning that more foreign travelers can now see the beauty of Pingtung.

Since its inception in 1994, the SCA has stimulated creativity around the world. This year, there were more than 4,100 entries in 13 categories from 27 countries.

Following the Special Award at the “International Tourism Film Festival” in Portugal and the Best East Asia Tourism Film Award at the Japan World’s “Tourism Film Festival,” this is the third time that the tourism video has received international recognition.

The promotional video, produced by MARQ FILMS, features eight IG hotspots in Pingtung including the Lady of Fatima Parish Church, the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung, the swimming pool at the National Pingtung University, Shuiwaku, Gaoshi Shrine, Craftsman Residential District, Blue commuter train and Pingtung County Stadium.