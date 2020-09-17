Girlfriend shares heartfelt post after Alien Huang’s death

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Wu Han-chun (吳函峮), the alleged girlfriend of Taiwanese singer-actress Alien Huang (黃鴻升), acknowledged in a heartbreaking post on Thursday that they had been dating for a year and a half.

Huang, also known as Hsiao Gui, 36, was found dead a day earlier at his residence in Beitou, Taipei, after falling inside his bathroom.

Wu posted a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend to Instagram in the early hours that day, apologizing that she was too weak to reply to private messages and thanking everyone for their concern.

“Every day, I wonder how I could be so happy, every day, I wonder how I could have met the right person, every day, I thank God for allowing me to meet you,” she wrote.

Wu revealed that although they spent a lot of time at home, they were very happy and never quarreled.

She knew Huang thought it’s good for both of them to keep a low profile, so they called each other “good friends” in public.

“But I don’t think I can do it anymore. It hurts too much to care what the media and the trolls said about me, and I don’t want to pretend anymore. I’m sorry for breaking our agreement,” she added.

She explained that Huang always got back to her immediately for nearly a year and a half. “I didn’t know how to find you except through my cellphone, and I realized that I…really couldn’t do anything about it.”

Huang used to say that he wanted to have a family by the age of 35, but he put the wedding on hold indefinitely because his career was his priority then, she continued.

However, she revealed that “two weeks ago, you suddenly said to me that let’s not get married, okay?”

“And I said, why? You said, so that if in the future what happens to me you don’t need to be responsible, you can be a blank piece of paper and married to someone else,” she wrote.

The post ends with a sad cry to her boyfriend: “But, Huang, I only want you… Life is so hard…”