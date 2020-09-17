Senior U.S. official Keith Krach arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for another high-level official visit that is poised to strain already strained cross-strait relations.

Krach was welcomed at around 5 p.m. by Taiwan and U.S. officials at his arrival, including American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) and Douglas Hsu (徐佑典), deputy director general, Department of North American Affairs, MOFA.

Krach is expected to participate in an economic dialogue with the Taiwanese government on Sept. 17-19. He will also attend a memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui who led the island’s transition to democracy and who died in July.

His visit follows the high-profile visit in August of U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, who was the highest-level U.S. Cabinet official to visit since a break in formal ties between the U.S. and Taiwanese government in 1979, when the U.S. accepted the “one-China policy” with Beijing as its government.