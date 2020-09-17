CTBC Financial receives ‘Energy Management Excellence Award 2020’

Taiwan company becomes the world’s first institution in the financial services industry to be recognized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization

TAIPEI (The China Post) — CTBC Financial Holding Co (CTBC Financial, 中國信託金控) received the “2020 Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) Award of Excellence in Energy Management” on Tuesday.

The highest honor of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s 2020 Global Leadership Award for Energy Management shows how the leader in Taiwan’s financial industry has been committed to environmental sustainability since 2011.

The award was presented online earlier that day to CTBC Financial President Daniel Wu (吳一揆) and Taiwan Green Productivity Foundation (TGPF, 台灣綠色生產力基金會) Chairman Tseng Fu-tian (鄭福田) by Minister of Energy of India Raj Kumar Singh at the U.N. Clean Energy Ministerial 2020 summit (CEM11) in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Wu thanked the organizers for recognizing CTBC Financial’s leadership and efforts in energy management performance and detailed some of the measures implemented at 194 locations across Taiwan since CTBC Financial obtained the ISO 50001 certification in 2012.

Wu explained that CTBC Financial has been guided by the Energy Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the TGPF to implement the ISO 50001 Energy Management System, becoming the first financial institution in Taiwan to obtain such certification.

According to the CEM, CTBC Financial has been actively implementing energy saving and carbon reduction policies in response to the intensification of climate change.

Such implementation of environmental standard certification has resulted in a 16-percent improvement in energy management performance and a reduction of 5,316 metric tons of carbon emissions, or the equivalent of CO2 absorbed by about 13.7 Daan Forest Park each year.

In response to the U.N.’ environmental sustainability policy, CTBC Financial also installed two sets of solar power generation equipment at its headquarters in the CTBC Financial Park, covering a total area of 699 square meters, which generated 63,865 kWh of electricity for public use in 2019.

Each branch of CTBC Bank also reviews its power-saving rate every month and implements the main bank’s power-saving plan. Such measures include adjusting the power saving on signboard lights according to the day and night, adjusting air conditioners half an hour before the close of business, installing sensor lighting in under-utilized warehouses and aisles, and installing water-saving faucets in toilets, etc.

In 2019, nearly 2.03 million kWh of electricity was saved and 1,085 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions were reduced, making CTBC Financial the world’s first financial services industry to be recognized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.