New Taipei adds 4 quarantine measures for migrant workers

The New Taipei City Government Labor Affairs Bureau (新北市政府勞工局) announced last week some new regulations on migrant workers’ home quarantine facility standards, adding four new measures to current regulations.

The four new measures are related to the quarantine locations which must be in independent buildings; the separate food delivery for regular residents and those in quarantine; the Grade A waste removal procedure; and the disinfection of the facility when the quarantine is over.

By avoiding the mixing of traffic lines with the general public, implementing cleaning and disinfection practices, and leveling up epidemic prevention standards, authorities hope to improve the health of nationals and migrant workers.

In order to reduce the risk of cluster infection caused by migrant workers living among other residents, the government stipulated that employers and manpower agencies are banned from using non-quarantine hostels as home quarantine facilities for migrant workers starting from August 5 this year.

The director of the bureau, Chen Rui-jia (陳瑞嘉), said the number of blue-collar workers has declined due to the pandemic, however, most domestic industries still have a demand for manpower.

Some employers and manpower agencies would look for general residential housings that meet the requirements announced by the government as home quarantine facilities for migrant workers.

In order to prevent loopholes in epidemic prevention due to the lack of management in these facilities, the bureau has set up more stringent standards based on the measures announced previously by the Ministry of Labor (勞動部), as well as the central government and New Taipei City’s regulations on quarantine hotels.

For more information on detailed measures and application procedures, please visit the Labor Affairs Bureau website.