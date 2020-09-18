大坂直美代言杯麵廣告惹議　網友怒批：別玷污她的形象 | Silly Cup Noodle ad featuring Naomi Osaka sparks online backlash

【看CP學英文】大坂直美9月12日拿下美國網球公開賽女子單打冠軍，今年22歲的她被認為是世界上最有天賦的運動員之一；她也時常透過自己的名聲，積極為黑人人權運動發聲，形象為人稱道，成為廣告商代言新寵兒。獲得美網冠軍前，她曾為日本泡麵大牌日清杯麵代言，然而，廣告所塑造的形象卻意外引起網友粉絲怒批：「大坂直美的形象不是又笨又可愛。」

Naomi Osaka secured her 2nd US Open title on Sept. 12, making her one of the most promising athletes in the world at the mere age of 22.

In addition to being a force on the field, Osaka also speaks out for social issues, including the “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement and other humanitarian issues, which are sometimes in contradiction with her role of the desired spokesmodel for advertisers.

In the few weeks before obtaining her new US Open title, for instance, Osaka was featured in an advertisement for Nissin Cup Noodle; the silly way the ad depicted her drew a backlash online, however.

“Her image does not equate to stupid, but cute,” a social media user commented.

杯麵代言廣告左側大字寫著：「我想去原宿。」東京原宿是日本年輕女孩追求時尚、逛街血拼，第一個會想到的地方。

The large print beside Osaka’s head reads “I want to go to Harajuku” which is known as an area in Tokyo often frequented by teenage girls for its numerous fashion stores.

廣告海報上寫著：「喜歡新宿的大坂總是喜歡背著時尚的包包，展現結合時下潮流的穿搭造型。不論是在網球場上還是時尚圈，擁有你自己的風格非常重要。杯麵也一樣，隨時跟上潮流，不斷發明新的口味。」

The other text on the poster further reads, “Ms. Osaka, who likes Harajuku, is always showing off her fashionable bags and has an attractive style that incorporates current trends. It’s important to have your own style in both tennis and fashion. Cup Noodle too, keeps trends in mind by developing new flavors all the time.”

這屆美網大坂每場比賽都帶著印著黑人受害者名字的口罩，為BLM黑人權益運動發聲，獲得各界讚賞；然而，這則廣告卻將大坂塑造成愛逛街可愛的小女生，與她在球場上展現的智慧、勇氣形象不符，引起網友批評浪潮不斷。

Many fans took issue with the fact that Osaka had proven on numerous occasions, her knowledge and passions towards bettering society and supporting social movements.

The ad, however, seemingly diminished her intelligence by painting her as a cute girl who only loves to shop.

This was in sharp contrast to her strong and smart performances on the field, angering fans.

網友留言寫道：「大坂直美不只是可愛」、「這廣告格調太低」、「大坂不僅有運動成就，還擁有很棒的人格特質，這個廣告只是將他降格成可愛的女孩，讓老一輩比較能接受。」

Responding to the tweet, one said: “Naomi Osaka isn’t just cute you know,” while another wrote, “This is just in bad taste.”

The other commented: “Naomi Osaka has a great personality and made great achievements. This ad is trying to reduce her to something cute just so old men don’t get upset.”

然而，也有網友站在另一方表示，「難道大坂的形象不能也有自然可愛的一面嗎？」她在球場上虎虎生風擊敗對手，並且為人權發聲，平常去原宿逛街買飾品，這些特質並沒有互相牴觸。

On the other hand, one social media user also raised a question: “Isn’t it okay to portray Naomi Osaka as a naturally cute person as well?”

It is fair to say that one can eat up opponents on the tennis court, be an outspoken supporter of human rights, and enjoy shopping for cute accessories in Harajuku. None of those character traits precludes the others.