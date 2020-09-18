S. Korea’s daily coronavirus tally at 100s for a 16th day

By The Associated Press |
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a banner informing mandatory mask wearing in front of Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The banner reads: " Which mask would you wear?" (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL (AP) — South Korea’s daily coronavirus tally has stayed in the 100s for a 16th consecutive day as authorities struggle to contain small-scale, sporadic local infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that the 126 cases added in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 22,783 with 377 deaths.

South Korea’s caseload has been slowing down recently, prompting authorities to relax elevated social distancing rules in the Seoul area.

But the country’s daily jump remains in triple digits as cluster transmissions linked to churches, schools and elsewhere and some untraceable cases have been continuously detected.