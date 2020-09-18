S. Korea’s daily coronavirus tally at 100s for a 16th day

SEOUL (AP) — South Korea’s daily coronavirus tally has stayed in the 100s for a 16th consecutive day as authorities struggle to contain small-scale, sporadic local infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that the 126 cases added in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 22,783 with 377 deaths.

South Korea’s caseload has been slowing down recently, prompting authorities to relax elevated social distancing rules in the Seoul area.

But the country’s daily jump remains in triple digits as cluster transmissions linked to churches, schools and elsewhere and some untraceable cases have been continuously detected.