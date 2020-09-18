花木蘭最美替身曝光！網友大讚：顏值超越本尊！ | Gorgeous smile, fearless spirit of ‘Mulan’ stunt double steals show

【看CP學英文】迪士尼最新電影《花木蘭》上映後，許多人開始注意影片中的各種小細節，其中包括飾演花木蘭劉亦菲的勇敢替身。

As Disney’s latest blockbuster “Mulan” hits theaters worldwide, many have turned their attention to various highlights of the movie, including Mulan’s gorgeous and fearless stunt double.

雖然大家先前未對劉亦菲的木蘭替身有深入了解，不過近期因為網友於微博上開始瘋傳替身的照片，引起熱議。

Little was actually known about lead actress Liu Yifei’s stunt double until recently when a Weibo user posted photos of her on a social media platform.

微博貼文中可見劉亞希在片場上穿著花木蘭的服飾等待指示。同時，也有幾張照片是她以威風的姿勢在綠螢幕前大展身手。

Liu Yaxi can be seen posing in her Mulan costume in a recent post to Weibo. She is also seen standing in front of different green screens during filming.

美麗的樣貌馬上引來網友大大讚賞，許多人也感嘆沒讓她飾演劇中的角色實在太可惜了。

Her angelic features quickly garnered the attention of social media users with many lamenting that she didn’t play the character herself.

其實，劉亞希日前就曾經在大家抨擊劉亦菲有四個替身時替她挺身而出。

Liu Yaxi first spoke out in support of the lead actress when mean comments began circulating online after social media users discovered that Liu Yifei had four stunt doubles on set.

她表示其他三位替身只是負責在調燈光或測試鏡頭角度時幫忙入鏡，而事實上，大部分的武打片段都是劉亦菲一手包辦。

She quickly clarified that the other three were simply stand-ins for lighting or camera tests, and added that most of the action scenes were in fact, done by Liu Yifei herself.

據報導，劉亞希也曾說，「武術特技其實非常危險，大部分的演員是需要替身幫忙的。」

Liu Yaxi was also quoted by various reports as saying that “Martial stunts are dangerous, and will inevitably require the use of a stunt double.”

她也補充，「如果演員什麼事都自己來，可能會受傷。反正我們這行也是需要這市場。」

She added: “If an actor does everything by herself, it would be too dangerous. Our occupation requires our skills to be used somewhere anyway.”

「我認為劉亦菲的專業和認真的態度是大家都能一眼看出的，我不知道其他人是不是跟我ㄧ樣，不過我在拍攝過程中從她身上學到很多。」

“I feel that [Liu Yifei’s] professionalism and serious attitude to her work is something that everyone has seen,” she went on. “I don’t know about others, but I’ve learned [from her] during the filming of Mulan.”