影／德國型男曝台東衝浪聖地　感動大讚：台灣人好友善 | German tour guide knows Taitung best

【看CP學英文】30歲的傑諾（Jano）來自德國，21歲開始到世界各地打工旅行，曾幫忙採野莓、在日本潛水工作船工作，各式各樣的工作都做過了，但就是從來沒想過會來到台灣擔任導遊。

Jano, 30, from Germany, has lived in many countries and worked many different jobs since he was 21, ranging from berry picking farmer to diver in Japan.

He never thought he would come to Taiwan to work as a tour guide though.

目前人正在德國的傑諾與The China Post分享，過去在澳洲打工時，與一群台灣人住在一起，和他們談話後，種下了日後決定來台的種子。

Jano, who is currently in Germany, shared told The China Post that when he was working in Australia, he lived with many Taiwanese in a shared house.

「老實說，我從來沒想過要去台灣，但我室友熱情地向我介紹各種台式文化，像是圍爐聚餐等等，那一刻心中也萌生起有天一定要拜訪台灣的想法。」

“To be honest before that I haven’t had much thought about going to Taiwan but the way they shared their culture like food gatherings and telling me about their home country I knew I had to go one day.”

他續談道，終於在2018年我踏上了這片土地，一待就是一年，而我對寶島的第一印象是「台灣人真的非常友善、坦率開放。」

Jano came to Taiwan in 2018 and stayed for a year and his first impression on Taiwan was that “Taiwanese people are amazingly open-minded.”

若遇到沒來過台灣的旅人，他絕對會大力推薦這顆遺落在太平洋的珍珠：「很有趣的是，台灣非常安全，人也很友善，就算你原本的旅程計劃被打亂，總是會有好心陌生人為你帶路，帶你到新的地方認識新的朋友。」

“Taiwan is safe and people are so kind. Even if you might have a plan and that plan goes wrong, it could happen that the kindness of a stranger leads you to new places and new friends,” Jano said when asked about how he would recommend Taiwan to other travelers.

談到對於影片拍攝地台東，他非常喜歡台東的鄉村氛圍，除了滿山花海、溫泉、森林以及海洋，還有探索不盡的秘境，總之「這裡是個非常美好的地方。」

Speaking of Taitung where he shot the video, he said he loves the rural atmosphere, not only the sea of flowers in the mountains, hot springs, forests and ocean, but also the endless hidden places to explore.

“Taitung is a really lovely place,” he said.

影片中，傑諾幸運地參與到一年一度台東元宵慶典「炮炸寒單爺」，那時，一位德國朋友的女友拉著他去參加，一開始他完全狀況外，不知道發生了什麼事，直到親眼看到人們丟鞭炮往寒單爺身上炸，當下被這幕景象震懾，非常壯觀。

In the video, Jano participated in the traditional ceremony “Firecrackers at Master Han Dan” during the annual Taitung Lantern Festival, where the girlfriend of a German friend brought him to the event.

At first, he didn’t know what was going on until he witnessed people throwing firecrackers at the people (Han Dan). “It was stunning,” he said.

「看到全縣的人一同共襄盛舉，還有大學生擔任志工幫忙舉辦活動。」那時的景象深刻地印在傑諾腦海中，透過影像記錄，也讓其他人能感受到台灣民俗文化的熱鬧氛圍。

“Seeing how the whole city was participating at the event and even some kids from the universities were volunteering.” The scenes of that time are deeply imprinted in his mind, and through the video he documented, others can also feel the lively atmosphere of Taiwan’s folk culture.

喜歡衝浪的傑諾也不藏私分享他最喜歡的浪點就在東河鄉的都蘭，他個人推薦哇軋力共旅宿，可跟旅宿業者借衝浪板，他們會直接載你到海邊。

Jano, who loves surfing, has been sharing his favorite surfing spot in Dulan, Donghe Township. He recommended the hostel WaGaLiGong where you can rent a board and the hotel would drive you down to the beach.

