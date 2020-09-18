影／波蘭攝影師曝在台學到的7件事　自身經歷感動二十萬網友 | Polish photographer shares 7 things you should know about Taiwan

【看CP學英文】來自波蘭的攝影師安德，深耕台灣已滿七年，跳脫平常所介紹旅遊、美食主題，上月特別做一則影片，感性分享身為外國人的的他，在台灣學到的7件事，而這些事也是每個人必須學的事。

Amedee has lived in Taiwan for 7 years. The Polish photographer made a video last month, in which he shared the 7 things that he wants you to learn about Taiwan.

「2013年我第一次來到台灣，我過了超棒的七年！」安德寫道，回想起初次來台那時，自己也不知道未來會做什麼，但是他現在很確定「來台灣是我一生中最好的點子之一。」

“On Aug. 31, 2013, it was the first time I arrived in Taiwan and it has been 7 great years!” He said in his YouTube video.

When he arrived in Taiwan, he didn’t know what he would do in the future, but now he is sure that “coming to Taiwan was one of the best ideas I’ve ever had in my life.”

影片中，他以自身經歷、觀察分享台灣七大面向，分別是客戶服務、全民健保、健康生活、公共廁所、商業友善，最後一個面向他留下空白，由觀眾自己填滿。

Based on his experience, he explained that the 7 things that the world should know about Taiwan: customer service, public health system, healthy lifestyle, public toilets, and business friendliness.

Last but not least, he left some blank for viewers to fill in.

安德分享一則小故事，有一次他把摩托車鑰匙插在摩托車上忘了拿，去別的地方數個小時，回來時發現有人幫她把鑰匙藏在安全帽裡，這讓他更加肯定台灣是非常安全的國家。

The photographer said that once he left the key in his scooter. He went somewhere else for a few hours and came back to find that someone had hidden the key in his helmet for him, which made him even more sure that Taiwan is a very safe country.

影片一推出即獲得廣大迴響，許多網友紛紛留言表示，「謝謝安德讚美台灣」、「台灣的統一發票也獨步全球」、「台灣的素食最多樣、素食專業餐廳最多，很適合素食主義者」。

The video has received a widespread response since its release, with many commenting: “Thank you for praises of Taiwan while another said, “Taiwan receipt lottery is unique.”

Another social media user said: Taiwan has a wide variety of vegetarian and plant-based food and the largest number of restaurants specializing in vegetarian food, which is ideal for vegetarians.

