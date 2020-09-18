城市街道化身大型美術館！白晝之夜必看亮點攻略 | Taipei Nuit Blanche to unfold on Oct. 4 in Nangang

2020台北白晝之夜主視覺｜2020 Nuit Blanche (Courtesy of Nuit Blanche)
【看CP學英文】今年邁入第五屆《臺北白晝之夜》以「南港通電 看見交界」為主題，將於10月3日晚間6點持續到10月4日早上6點在南港區舉行，邀請來自灣、法國、英國等近百位藝術家，共21件裝置作品、50組表演團體。
The fifth of “Nuit Blanche” will be held in Nangang District from Oct. 3 at 6 pm to Oct. 4 at 6 am, with a total of 21 art installations, nearly a hundred artists, and 50 performance groups from Taiwan, France, UK and all over the world.
裝置藝術：章魚入侵，自英國的Filthy Luker以充氣裝置「塗鴉」街頭，只見腳而不見其身的10米長章魚腳霸佔了大型停車場，放大再放大的的充氣雕塑和無政府狀態的幽默，令Filthy Luker在國際街頭藝術運動中獨樹一幟。 | Art installation: Tentacles, by Filthy Luker/United Kingdom（Courtesy of Nuit Blanche)
展演範圍橫跨捷運南港站至昆陽站，串起臺北流行音樂中心、北流東廣場、北流西廣場、臺電修護處、南港瓶蓋工廠、極限運動訓練中心、南興公園等七大場域。
The exhibition area spanning from the MRT Nangang station to the Kunyang Station includes Taipei Pop Music Center (TMC), TMC east and west plaza, Taiwan Power Company , Nangangang Bottle Cap Factory, Extreme Sports Training Center , and Nanxing Park.
座標系列—星火，作者高德亮，以測量用的紅色雷射光來回掃描圍籬內的樹木，透過自然物質有機的形態，讓生硬的人造光柔化成富有生命感的流動光線，並呈現出自然生命的多重連結與切面。幽微的紅色光點如同樹林中流竄的螢火，並隱喻著自然生命中內在的能量流動，讓古樹的存在與高密度的城市規劃產生更有趣的共生關係。 | Spark by Kou Tak-Leong /Taiwan. In this work, red laser light, which is commonly use as a measurement tool, is scanning the grove back and forth. Through the combination of laser light and grove, the organic form of nature gradually transform the rational linear light into a life-like flowing light. The flowing red light extracts various sections and multiple surfaces, where the light runs around like fireflies with a faint red light spots. It is a metaphor for the inherent energy flow in natural life, making an interestingly symbiotic relationship between the existence of the giant aged grove and the high-density urban planning environment. (Courtesy of Nuit Blanche)
本屆由藝術總監林昆穎操刀，以定調「南港通電」的感官論述，打開一個交界，讓南港幻化為藝術家們的生動景觀。
The outdoor art event, organized by art director Lin Kun-ying , opens a junction with a sensory discourse that sets the tone for “Nangang Power”, transforming Nangang into a vibrant landscape for the artists.
零件的零件的零 作者：黃郁晴與馬特 H & M／臺灣。歷經多次整併，台電修護處終於正式成立於台灣解嚴那年，長久以來扮演維護全台電力命脈的重要角色，卻少有人知。這一晚，黃郁晴與馬特邀請還在路上嬉鬧的遊魂進入這座空無一人的巨大廠房，安靜下來，畢竟唯有在夜裡才能真正進入它的白晝，透過機具兀自運轉的聲響，直抵維修的本質──除錯或者汰舊換新，如此純粹，然後通電。｜A bit of None, by H & M from Taiwan. Having been consolidated a few times in the past, Tai-Power Maintenance Department officially got founded in the year of the abolishment of Martial Law. This utility has played an essential role for maintaining the stability and supply of the domestic power in Taiwan though few people know about it. This evening, Huang Yu-Ching and Matt are going to invite any wanderer who they may meet on the street to walk into this gigantic and empty factory. To immerse in the tranquility of the space, citizens only can see its busy day during a night time. While listening machines pumping, we realize the essence of maintenance – troubleshooting or renewing, just as simple as they convey literally. Then please turn the power on. (Courtesy of Nuit Blanche)
藝術盛宴領域橫跨視覺、影響、裝置、光電、表演藝術等等，精彩表演12小時不停歇，將整個城市化為藝術展間。
The event features the spectrum of visuals, influences, installations, light and electricity, performance art and more, with 12 hours of non-stop performances that turn the city into an art gallery.
等待果陀 明日和合製作所臺灣/以法國劇作家山謬貝克特(Samuel Beckett)的作品《等待果陀! Waiting for Godot》為引⼦，將原劇本中的「果陀」轉化為今⽇藝術經驗。在如⾺戲班班子的帳棚內正演出⼀場名為《等待果陀》的演出，每次僅限⼀個⼈觀看，每場演出五分鐘。透過彩球機抽取「幸運球」的⽅式，使欲觀看的觀眾取得幸運號碼，再透過電腦隨機叫號的⽅式，隨機叫號進場觀眾。｜Waiting for Godot by Co-coism. “Waiting for Godot” is a participatory performance. During the performance, there is a prepared big circus tent and stating there is a 5-minutes performance named “Waiting for Godot.” If the spectators want to watch the performance, they have to draw a lucky ball from lottery tumbler and wait to be called by the calling machine randomly. (Courtesy of Nuit Blanche)
今年有三條建議路線，第一條路線是由捷運昆陽站走到捷運南港站，從台電修護處出發，途經台北流行音樂中心戶外廣場、瓶蓋工廠台北製造所、南興公園等等。第二條則是相反，由東向西走到昆陽站。
There are three recommended routes this year. The first route is from the MRT Kunyang Station to the MRT Nangang Station, starting at the Taiwan Power Company and passing through the TMC plaza, the Bottle Cap Factory, Nanxing Park, and so on. The second one is the opposite, going from east to west to Kunyang Station.
第三條則是由台電修護處、經瓶蓋工廠至南港車站。
The third is from Taiwan Power Company to Nangang Station via the bottle cap factory.
看見你的自由步 驫舞劇場 蘇威嘉 /臺灣｜蘇威嘉10年編舞計畫邁入第7年，以AR擴增實境（Augmented Reality, AR）重新定義觀看形式，觀眾將手持平板或手機裝置，在空間中自由遊走，透過AR介面找尋屬於自己的凝視視角，觀賞舞作的各種不同細節。蘇威嘉從科技角度出發，思考當代舞蹈觀演關係的可能，在科技的輔助下，以環繞同步攝影技術呈現舞蹈最真實的樣貌，透過數位科技為肢體留下永恆和多樣式身體，更打破時空限制，讓觀看不限於時間、角度和距離，孵化「觀」與「演」的未來自由式。| FreeSteps AR Yours by HORSE Su Wei-Chia from Taiwan. For the seventh year in SU Wei-chia’s decade-long choreography project. FreeSteps AR Yours, audiences use their tablets or smartphones as they walk freely within various spaces in the venue, while using augmented reality technology to see different dimensions of the dance. In this work, SU continues his interest in exploring the body. With the help of digital technology, time and space are no longer limits, allowing the audience to freely traverse time and distance, spectating and performance. (Courtesy of Nuit Blanche)
更多資訊請看｜For more information
白晝之夜
官網 | Nuit Blanche official website