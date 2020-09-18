城市街道化身大型美術館！白晝之夜必看亮點攻略 | Taipei Nuit Blanche to unfold on Oct. 4 in Nangang

【看CP學英文】今年邁入第五屆《臺北白晝之夜》以「南港通電 看見交界」為主題，將於10月3日晚間6點持續到10月4日早上6點在南港區舉行，邀請來自灣、法國、英國等近百位藝術家，共21件裝置作品、50組表演團體。

The fifth of “Nuit Blanche” will be held in Nangang District from Oct. 3 at 6 pm to Oct. 4 at 6 am, with a total of 21 art installations, nearly a hundred artists, and 50 performance groups from Taiwan, France, UK and all over the world.

展演範圍橫跨捷運南港站至昆陽站，串起臺北流行音樂中心、北流東廣場、北流西廣場、臺電修護處、南港瓶蓋工廠、極限運動訓練中心、南興公園等七大場域。

The exhibition area spanning from the MRT Nangang station to the Kunyang Station includes Taipei Pop Music Center (TMC), TMC east and west plaza, Taiwan Power Company, Nangangang Bottle Cap Factory, Extreme Sports Training Center, and Nanxing Park.

本屆由藝術總監林昆穎操刀，以定調「南港通電」的感官論述，打開一個交界，讓南港幻化為藝術家們的生動景觀。

The outdoor art event, organized by art director Lin Kun-ying, opens a junction with a sensory discourse that sets the tone for “Nangang Power”, transforming Nangang into a vibrant landscape for the artists.

藝術盛宴領域橫跨視覺、影響、裝置、光電、表演藝術等等，精彩表演12小時不停歇，將整個城市化為藝術展間。

The event features the spectrum of visuals, influences, installations, light and electricity, performance art and more, with 12 hours of non-stop performances that turn the city into an art gallery.

今年有三條建議路線，第一條路線是由捷運昆陽站走到捷運南港站，從台電修護處出發，途經台北流行音樂中心戶外廣場、瓶蓋工廠台北製造所、南興公園等等。第二條則是相反，由東向西走到昆陽站。

There are three recommended routes this year. The first route is from the MRT Kunyang Station to the MRT Nangang Station, starting at the Taiwan Power Company and passing through the TMC plaza, the Bottle Cap Factory, Nanxing Park, and so on. The second one is the opposite, going from east to west to Kunyang Station.

第三條則是由台電修護處、經瓶蓋工廠至南港車站。

The third is from Taiwan Power Company to Nangang Station via the bottle cap factory.

更多資訊請看｜For more information

白晝之夜官網 | Nuit Blanche official website