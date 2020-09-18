萌鬼出擊！日本萬聖節甜甜圈超吸睛｜Krispy Kreme Japan unveils ultimate Halloween treats

【看CP學英文】萬聖節即將到來，你準備好刻出最完美的南瓜燈了嗎？如果你寧願吃香濃的甜甜圈代替糖果，那麼你該走訪一趟日本的Krispy Kreme甜甜圈店。

Halloween is just around the corner – have you carved your pumpkin yet? If you prefer creamy doughnuts instead, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Japan has created some inspiring Halloween treats.

萬聖節系列甜甜圈已正式上市，預計供應至11月1日，其中包括日本秋季限定口味像是紫地瓜和南瓜。

The spooky lineup, available in Japan only until Nov. 1, includes a selection of Japanese autumn flavors such as purple sweet potato and pumpkin.

最受歡迎的南瓜燈甜甜圈和黑貓甜甜圈都再次回歸。

The popular jack-o’-lantern doughnuts are also back this year, as are the new black cat doughnuts which was also featured last year.

南瓜燈甜甜圈使用產自北海道的南瓜，並且以日式布丁做為內餡。

The former features pumpkins from Hokkaido and filling them with velvety pumpkin Japanese-style pudding.

後者則是以白巧克力做成的眼睛和黑巧克力做成的臉，加上好吃的杏人和軟綿綿的焦糖奶油。

The latter is made with big white chocolate eyes and a dark chocolate face topped with crunchy almond pieces and stuffed with caramel cream.

最後，好吃又有嚼勁的甜甜圈是以地瓜做成的，上面還會撒上一層糖霜。

Last but not least, the tasty, chewy, and hot purple sweet potato doughnut is made with sliced sweet potato and coated in powdered sugar.

這系列令人垂涎欲滴的甜甜圈是度過萬聖節的最佳甜點選擇。

The series of mouthwatering doughnuts is a tantalizing treat for the spooky season.

你可以與家人和朋友分享這一打的甜甜圈，或是選擇20入的迷你甜甜圈讓大家一起歡慶萬聖節。

You can share a dozen with friends and family this Halloween or choose the colorful box of 20 mini versions of the doughnuts too for the young and the young at heart.