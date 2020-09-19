日本去不成就來這！網紅曝台版兼六園打卡聖地 | These #Instaworthy destinations will cure your ‘travel nostalgia’

【看CP學英文】因為新型冠狀肺炎疫情，今年所有人原先預排的旅行都站喊卡。日本近期也掀起一波「台灣失落症」，而為了安撫太想來台灣旅遊卻無法的日本人，台灣的觀光局甚至在當地辦了「偽出國」台灣行程。然而，在台灣的你，想念在日本旅遊的時光該怎麼辦呢？以下推薦三大台灣中部地點，一次滿足你的「日本養」！

Japanese media have reported a strange phenomenon called “Taiwan nostalgia” to describe those who are eager to travel to Taiwan but can’t.

Most people have canceled their travel plans this year as a result of the pandemic so the Taiwan Tourism Bureau reportedly organized a “make-belief overseas trip to Taiwan” for Japanese people longing for our natural landscapes and mouthwatering cuisines.

But, what should you do if you are in Taiwan and miss traveling to Japan? Here are three #Instaworthy spots in central Taiwan to satisfy your “Japan nostalgia”!

鹿港桂花巷藝術村｜Lukang Artists Village

位於彰化鹿港老街的日式藝術園區前身為日治昭和時期的日式宿舍，後經整修後成了藝術展演區，而其中最吸引人的非滿天七彩的燈籠莫屬。繽紛的燈籠不管早晚都能拍出零死角美照。不僅如此，「燈籠街」也有美麗的日式古房，形成最浪漫的背景。

The Lukang Artists Village in Lugang Old Street, Changhua, was formerly a Japanese dormitory during the occupation, but it has since been renovated and turned into an art exhibition area.

The colorful lanterns are a great way to take beautiful photos day and night. In addition, there are also beautiful old Japanese houses on “Lantern Street” that form an incredibly romantic backdrop for the best photo-ops.

How to get there? | 彰化縣鹿港鎮洛津里桂花巷7號 | No. 7, Guihua Ln., Lukang Township, Changhua County 505

成美文化園｜Cheng Mei Cultural Park

有人稱此地為台灣超古早味閩客古厝，此地經歷23年的裝修後，如今是許多人拍婚紗的選擇地。除此之外，建築後方的庭園才是許多網美們的首選拍照點。日式庭院、落羽松大道和不用前往高山就能欣賞的嘉明湖景觀，搭配背後的傳統三合院，完全帶出台灣和日本混合版的美感。

After 23 years of renovation, this place is now the top destination for wedding photos.

In addition, the courtyard behind the building is the first choice of many social media influencers for photoshoots.

The Japanese-style garden, its cypress lane, and Jiaming Lake-like views, along with the traditional “sanheyuan” houses (a three-section compound) in the back, bring out the combined beauty of Taiwanese and Japanese cultures.

How to get there? | 彰化縣永靖鄉中山路2段60號/彰化縣永靖鄉中山路1段972巷25號(魏氏宗親祭祖入口) | No. 60, Sec. 2, Zhongshan Rd., Yongjing Township, Changhua County

開放時間 | Opening hours：9:00-17:00

台灣銘園庭園美術館 | Taiwan Ming Yuan Garden Art Museum

被稱台版迷你兼六園的彰化銘園庭園美術館以日式禪風為主題打造出幽靜的小花園。園區內一年四季開滿了不同的花，在這愜意的氛圍下，日式的庭院搭配著不同顏色的花，讓你不僅能沈靜在大自然的美中，好好放鬆，也能安撫現在無法出國旅行的自己，置身在松柏、羅漢松等植物景觀中，享受愜意時光。

Known as Taiwan’s “mini Kenroku-en” — one of the most beautiful gardens in Japan, Changhua County’s Ming Yuan Garden Art Museum, has created a quiet little Eden based on Japan’s Zen culture.

The garden is filled with various flowers throughout the year. In this welcoming atmosphere that mixes all colors, the garden not only helps you relax but also soothe your desire to travel abroad.

Under the exposure to the tall pines, cypresses, and other natural landscapes, you can re-imagine yourself to be in Japan’s most beautiful garden.

How to get there? 彰化縣田尾鄉三豐路102號 | No. 102, Sanfeng Rd., Tianwei Township, Changhua County 522

開放時間 | Opening hours：8:00-17:30 (12:00-13:30休息)

門票| Fees：免費 Free