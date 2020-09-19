Amedee shares 7 things you should know about Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amedee has lived in Taiwan for 7 years so he made a YouTube video last month, in which he shared the 7 things that he wants you to learn about Taiwan.

“On Aug. 31, 2013, it was the first time I arrived in Taiwan and it has been 7 great years!” the Polish photographer said in his video.

When he arrived in Taiwan, he didn’t know what he would do in the future, but now he is sure that “coming to Taiwan was one of the best ideas I’ve ever had in my life.”

Based on his experience, he explained that the 7 things that the world should know about Taiwan: customer service, public health system, healthy lifestyle, public toilets, and business friendliness.

Last but not least, he left some blank for viewers to fill in.

The photographer recalled how he once left the key in his scooter. He went somewhere else for a few hours and came back to find that someone had hidden the key in his helmet for him, which made him even more sure that Taiwan is a very safe country.

The video has received a widespread response since its release, with many commenting: “Thank you for praises of Taiwan while another said, “Taiwan receipt lottery is unique.”

Another social media user said: Taiwan has a wide variety of vegetarian and plant-based food and the largest number of restaurants specializing in vegetarian food, which is ideal for vegetarians.

Follow Amedee:

外國人在台灣-安德鏡頭下的世界