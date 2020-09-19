Krispy Kreme Japan unveils ultimate Halloween treats

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Halloween is just around the corner – have you carved your pumpkin yet? If you prefer creamy doughnuts instead, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Japan has created some inspiring Halloween treats.

The spooky lineup, available in Japan only until Nov. 1, includes a selection of Japanese autumn flavors such as purple sweet potato and pumpkin.

The popular jack-o’-lantern doughnuts are also back this year, as are the new black cat doughnuts which was also featured last year.

The former features pumpkins from Hokkaido and filling them with velvety pumpkin Japanese-style pudding.

The latter is made with big white chocolate eyes and a dark chocolate face topped with crunchy almond pieces and stuffed with caramel cream.

Last but not least, the tasty, chewy, and hot purple sweet potato doughnut is made with sliced sweet potato and coated in powdered sugar.

The series of mouthwatering doughnuts is a tantalizing treat for the spooky season.

You can share a dozen with friends and family this Halloween or choose the colorful box of 20 mini versions of the doughnuts too for the young and the young at heart.