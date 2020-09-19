Detroit Tigers manager Gardenhire announces retirement

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement Saturday prior to Detroit’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

The announcement came in an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m. General manager Al Avila said the retirement was effective immediately.

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season, which is scheduled to end Sept. 27. Detroit was 21-29 heading into Saturday night’s game and was unlikely to make the postseason.

Gardenhire, who turns 63 next month, was in his third season as Detroit’s manager after he previously had a successful run with the Minnesota Twins. He has had to oversee a significant rebuild with the Tigers that included a 114-loss season in 2019.

Gardenhire said he hasn’t been feeling well and needs to take care of himself. He missed time recently because of stomach issues, and he indicated Saturday that the stress of managing was difficult.

___

