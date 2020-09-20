Hsiao Bi-khim’s Twitter name switch sparks controversy

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), dismissed rumors on Monday that she unilaterally changed her job title to “Taiwan Ambassador to the U.S.”

In a tweet earlier that day, she confirmed changing the name of her personal Twitter account to “Taiwan Ambassador to the U.S.” but stressed that her official job title remains “Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office” when engaging with the U.S. government.

“Sorry to disappoint so many supporters, but Taiwan Ambassador is what many call me and also my job description,” she wrote.

The name-change led many to speculate whether U.S.-Taiwan relations have taken a new turn, eliciting a reply from Hsiao on Facebook.

Hsiao explained that the word “Ambassador” on her personal Twitter account represents what her job entails, but is in no way the official term U.S. officials recognize.