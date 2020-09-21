台灣藝術登上《衛報》！竹編地景作品列世界精選照片 ｜ The Guardian picks Taiwanese art installation as best weekend photos

【看CP學英文】第七屆桃園地景藝術節上週五(18)日正式登場。 展覽分為兩大展區中壢大崙、平鎮雙連坡， 其中展區平鎮的竹編藝術作品被英國衛報選為周末16張精選圖之一 。

The seventh Land Art Festival kicked off on Sep. 18. The exhibition was divided into two sections: Dalun of Zhungli and Shuanglianpo of Pingzhen. The bamboo-made artwork, exhibited in Pingzhen, was selected by The Guardian as one of the 16 best photos of the weekend.

精選圖來自世界各國， 多國攝影師的精彩攝影作品捕捉泰國學運畫面、西班牙馬拉松比賽戴 著口罩的參賽者、以色列海邊搖著黑旗的抗議者。其中，台灣的藝術 作品以及泰國學運被選為標題，成為周末世界精選圖焦點。

The photos of the weekend captured from all over the world including Thailand’s student movement, a marathon participant wearing a face mask in Spain, and protesters waving a black flag on the shores of Israel.

Among them, Taiwanese artwork and Thailand’s student movement were chosen as the headline and became the focus of the weekend’s world collection.

由藝術家李簀至創作的高雙陂塘漣漪迷宮是在稻田裡的自然雕塑， 位於桃園平鎮石門大圳過嶺支渠休憩步道旁的農田區。 美麗的稻田景象，勾起藝術家的童年回憶， 水田裡的漣漪伴隨著勞動者的耕作，慢慢蕩漾開來。

“The Ripple Maze at Gaoshuang” created by Lee Kuei-chih (李簀至) is a natural sculpture in the rice field located at the agricultural area in Taoyuan City. The magnificent scenery in the rice paddies reminds the artist of his childhood memories. Ripples caused by the farmers in the rice paddles gently undulate on the surface of water and become the artist’s most beautiful creation and nurture his life.

桃園地景藝術節| Taoyuan Land Art Festival