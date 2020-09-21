台灣藝術登上《衛報》！竹編地景作品列世界精選照片 ｜ The Guardian picks Taiwanese art installation as best weekend photos
【看CP學英文】第七屆桃園地景藝術節上週五(18)日正式登場。
The seventh Land Art Festival kicked off on Sep. 18. The exhibition was divided into two sections: Dalun of Zhungli and Shuanglianpo of Pingzhen. The bamboo-made artwork, exhibited in Pingzhen, was selected by The Guardian as one of the 16 best photos of the weekend.
精選圖來自世界各國，
The photos of the weekend captured from all over the world including Thailand’s student movement, a marathon participant wearing a face mask in Spain, and protesters waving a black flag on the shores of Israel.
Among them, Taiwanese artwork and Thailand’s student movement were chosen as the headline and became the focus of the weekend’s world collection.
由藝術家李簀至創作的高雙陂塘漣漪迷宮是在稻田裡的自然雕塑，
“The Ripple Maze at Gaoshuang” created by Lee Kuei-chih (李簀至) is a natural sculpture in the rice field located at the agricultural area in Taoyuan City. The magnificent scenery in the rice paddies reminds the artist of his childhood memories. Ripples caused by the farmers in the rice paddles gently undulate on the surface of water and become the artist’s most beautiful creation and nurture his life.
桃園地景藝術節| Taoyuan Land Art Festival
展出日期 9/19 – 10/4 | Date : 9/19 – 10/4
更多資訊請看官網: https://www.taoyuanlandart.