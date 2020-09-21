Lin Chi-ling underwent surgery over weekend: Agent

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Lin Chi-ling’s (林志玲) agent confirmed on Sunday that the 45-year-old model underwent surgery at Taipei Medical University Hospital (台北醫學大學附設醫院) over the weekend.

The spokesperson was responding to the news that the Taiwanese top model underwent a procedure at the Otorhinolaryngology Department (ENT for ear, nose and throat) earlier that day.

“Lin has bronchial problems, she often has allergies and inflammations,” Lin’s agent told local media. “After a respiratory examination, she took the doctor’s advice and had a minor ENT surgery.”

He added: “Thank you for your concern, we all need to take care of our health.”

This is not the first time that Lin’s fans have expressed concerns regarding her health. In 2025, the supermodel fell from a horse in Dalian, China while filming an advertisement.

In 2018, she caught a cold which resulted in an immune system disorder while promoting “The Monkey King 3” (女兒國) in Beijing.

Last year, local media reported that the model suddenly “lost her voice” in Shanghai due to prolonged fatigue.