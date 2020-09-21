疫情最紓壓的「寵物」在這裡！迷你水族箱不用照顧也能活｜ Mini aquariums become most sought after ‘pet’ amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】新型冠狀肺炎疫情持續惡化，在封城的情況下，大家便需要開始適應長期在密閉或狹隘的空間工作，因此將「大自然」擺在身邊也是一個為身體充電的方式。對於那些須在家工作的人，一個迷你水族館便可是你最佳的紓壓夥伴。

As we adapt to smaller confines and indoor environments during quarantine, keeping nature closeby is necessary refreshment. For those sitting in office spaces all day, a mini aquarium might just be your perfect stress-relieving companion.

其實，只需要一個一公升大的小水族箱就可以讓你製造屬於自己的水底生態系統。

Surprisingly, a one-liter box is all you need to create a self-sustaining underwater ecosystem.

此裝置非常好架設；只需將亞馬遜黑土粗顆粒鋪在活性碳上，再鋪上一層小石子、裝飾品，在水族箱裡灑水潤濕，再擺放水草加入水一切就完成了！

The installation is quite simple: add aqua soil onto activated charcoal, install stones and ornaments, moisture the tank, plant water weeds, pour in water!

當需要「清洗」水族箱時，你只要將擺放在外3-4天的自來水倒進水族箱就好了，過程簡單又紓壓。

On days where you need a ‘cleanse’, pouring in fresh water and refilling your tank can be a therapeutic routine.

準備看著你的水族箱成長供新生命誕生。讓大自然持續在水族箱內循環就是這個小小生態系唯一需要的魔力！

Prepare to watch your aquarium grow as new life spawns into place. Keeping nature’s cycle running is all the magic your ecosystem will need!