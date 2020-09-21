Celebrities pay respect to Alien Huang at mourning hall

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singer Rainie Yang (楊丞琳) paid her respect to Alien Huang (黃鴻升) again on Monday, spending another 1 hour and 44 minutes at the funeral parlor in Banqiao, New Taipei.

The 36-year-old singer, who is often called Huang’s first love by local media, was wearing a green face mask and a black T-shirt during her second visit to the parlor.

In addition to Yang, many celebrities expressed their sorrow over the death of the 36-year-old singer-actor who died of aortic dissection last week.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin (林俊傑) arrived at the mourning hall at 11 a.m. and stayed for about 5 minutes before leaving the scene without making any statements.

Bolin Chen (陳柏霖), one of the members of the former boyband “HC3,” visited the mourning hall at 11:20 a.m. and stayed for about 15 minutes.

Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen (任賢齊) was also seen at the mourning hall on Monday. He left the hall 40 minutes later.

Jen reportedly cried at the end of his concert on Saturday night, saying that he missed his friend very much and wished good health to everyone.

Taiwan media reported that the production team of “Mr. Player,” the variety show Alien hosted with Jacky Wu, has helped his family with the necessary arrangements of the funeral.

According to Rock Records, the photo used as Alien’s funeral portrait was taken two years ago to promote his fan meet in Hong Kong. “It was chosen by his father. It’s [his father’s] favorite photo,” the company explained.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed yet, but the family said the ceremony will not be open to the public.