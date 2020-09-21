《神隱少女》出現台灣肉圓？19年謎團揭曉讓網友大驚｜Food from ‘Spirited Away’ not from Taiwan: Animator

【看CP學英文】日本動畫大師宮崎駿在2001年推出的《神隱少女》歷經了19年後依舊是台灣人最愛的電影之一。除了神靈世界的場景取自台灣的九份外，許多人也一直認為女主角千尋的爸爸偷吃的食物中，其中一項就是台灣有名的肉圓。近期，當年原畫師米林宏昌(Hiromasa Yonebayashi) 卻站出來揭曉其實千尋爸爸吃的是腔棘魚的胃。

The 2001 animated film “Spirited Away” by Studio Ghibli is a favorite among many Taiwanese viewers.

The movie’s connection with Taiwan not only lies in its modeling after New Taipei’s travel destination, Jiufen (九份), but also the fact that fans of the movie have speculated for years that the white jelly-like food that Chihiro’s father was eating resembles Taiwan traditional delight: ba-wan (肉圓).

However, one of the animators of the movie, Hiromasa Yonebayashi, recently revealed that the food is actually the stomach of a coelacanth.

米林宏昌於週六在推特上公布一些當年繪畫時的幕後小知識，表示《神隱少女》是他當時參與的第一部大作品，所以對於每件事的細節他都非常細心的做深入調查。其中，白龍被強迫餵食河神給的藥丸畫面是在觀察大型犬吃東西的樣子而做出的動畫。

Yonebayashi tweeted on Saturday a few behind-the-scenes details to fans’ delight. He explained that as it was his first feature film, he did extensive research on many of the scenes.

For instance, in the scene where Haku is force-fed a dango by Chihiro, the team interacted with large dogs to study the movements.

同時，米林宏昌也指出，千尋的爸爸在偷吃食物的片段，畫面中白白有嚼勁的食物不是大家一直猜測的台灣肉圓，而是腔棘魚的胃。他也接著說，雖然好像沒有確切記下來，不過他依稀記得應該是在宮崎駿當時初畫中寫下的標記。無論如何，米林宏昌表示當時看似QQ的腔棘魚的胃是再三的被修正才變得如此透明、果凍狀。

In addition, Yonebayashi pointed out that the “flabby food” that the dad eats is actually the stomach of a coelacanth. He went on to say that it probably wasn’t written in the original storyboard but was included in the layout drawn by Director Miyazaki.

Nevertheless, the drawings were retouched about three times more so the food became more jelly-like. he remarked.

然而，米林宏昌的回答卻讓網友更加疑惑，許多人上網搜尋後，許多人發現腔棘魚原本被認為在6500萬年前的白堊紀就已經完全滅絕，爾後外觀類似的魚在南非被發現，而被稱之為「活化石」。

Yonebayashi’s revelation led many social media users to research online what a coelacanth is. they were surprised to find that it was initially deemed to have gone extinct around 65 million years ago, but as a similar type of fish was found in South Africa recently, it has since been coined “a living fossil.”

19年後的解釋讓許多網友紛紛表示「什麼？我一直以為是肉圓」、「我以為是魔法洋蔥」還有人提問「這代表工作室裡的其中一個畫家有吃過腔棘魚的胃嗎？」

Social media users took to the comment section to voice their surprise with one commenting, “What? I always assumed it was a ba-wan,” while another said, “I thought it was a magical onion.” Others questioned, “Does that mean someone from the studio has actually eaten a coelacanth?”