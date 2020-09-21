The Guardian features Taiwan artwork among top weekend photos

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 7h “Land Art Festival,” which kicked off on Sept. 18, unfolds at Dalun (大崙), Zhongli District (中壢區), and Shuanglianpo (雙連坡), Pingzhen District (平鎮區) in Taoyuan (桃園) until Oct. 4.

The popular festival made international headlines on Monday as The Guardian listed a bamboo-made artwork on display in Pingzhen as one of the 16 best photos of the weekend.

Other photos captured alongside the artwork include Thailand’s student movement, a marathon participant wearing a face mask in Spain, and protesters waving a black flag on the shores of Israel.

Among them, the Taiwanese artwork and Thailand’s student movement became the focus of the weekend’s world collection.