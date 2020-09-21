‘Taipei Nuit Blanche’ to kick off in Nangang on Oct. 4

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The fifth “Nuit Blanche” will unfold in Nangang District, Taipei from 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The annual festival will feature a total of 21 art installations, nearly a hundred artists, and 50 performance groups from Taiwan, France, the UK and more.

The exhibition area will span from the MRT Nangang station to the Kunyang Station includes Taipei Pop Music Center (TMC), TMC East and West Plaza, Taiwan Power Company, Nangangang Bottle Cap Factory, Extreme Sports Training Center and the Nanxing Park.

The outdoor art event, curated by art director Lin Kun-ying, opens a junction with a sensory discourse that sets the tone for “Nangang Power,” transforming Nangang into a vibrant landscape for the artists.

The event offers a wide spectrum of visuals, influences, installations, light and performances, with 12 hours of non-stop performances that will turn the city into an art gallery.

There are three recommended routes this year.

The first route is from the MRT Kunyang Station to the MRT Nangang Station, starting at the Taiwan Power Company and passing through the TMC plaza, the Bottle Cap Factory, Nanxing Park, and so on.

The second one is the opposite, going from east to west to Kunyang Station.

The third route starts from Taiwan Power Company and goes to Nangang Station via the bottle cap factory.

For more information, visit the Nuit Blanche official website.