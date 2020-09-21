Man fined for assaulting woman with bucket of feces

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei authorities said Monday that they will impose a NT$6,000 fine and a one-hour lecture to the man who unexpectedly splashed feces on a passerby two days earlier under the city’s “Waste Disposal Act” (廢棄物清理法).

Speaking to local media, Taipei Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Lu Shih-chang (盧世昌) said that the man, surnamed Ke, will be required to attend the one-hour lecture on environmental protection under Article 27 of the aforesaid regulation.

Ke reportedly poured a bucket full of excrement on a woman’s head in Xinyi District, Taipei on Saturday night, sparking a public outcry and a police investigation.

The victim, surnamed Chiu, thanked the many people who came to her help that night in a statement released to Facebook on Sunday morning. She said the incident happened in a flash but she vowed to remain strong and fight back against bullies.

Social media users in Taiwan expressed their support to the victim on social media, asking in disbelieve: “How could you do this to someone?”