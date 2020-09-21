AP Source: Broncos lose receiver Courtland Sutton for season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos star receiver Courtland Sutton will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Denver’s 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos hadn’t publicly addressed Sutton’s status, said an MRI on Monday confirmed fears the Pro Bowl receiver suffered a significant injury that would sideline him for the remainder of 2020.

The same person said the news on quarterback Drew Lock was better: he’s expected to be listed week to week after jamming his right shoulder on a sack Sunday. He was in a sling after the game, where he was replaced by backup Jeff Driskel.

Sutton’s injury comes just two weeks after the Broncos (0-2) lost their best defender, linebacker Von Miller, to a season-ending ankle injury in practice.

Sutton was making his season debut at Pittsburgh after missing the opener with a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder that he sustained in practice 48 hours after Miller’s injury.

Sutton had three receptions for 66 yards before getting hurt.

Sutton made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. The 2018 second-round pick was expecting to take another jump this year with a better supporting cast that includes rookie receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

The Broncos also are without cornerback A.J. Bouye (shoulder) for at least two more games and on Sunday they lost defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker to injuries.

Denver hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) this weekend when 5,700 fans will be allowed into Empower Field, which was empty for the opener against Tennessee last week.

