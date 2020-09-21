Opus One looks forward to strategic partnership with Conetter

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Opus One and Conetter CoMarketing signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Aug. 23 aimed at building strategic opportunities on their respective markets.

The agreement could help leverage opportunities between Singapore and Taiwan, according to Jay Wang, general manager of Opus One.

“In today’s era where original works/production (e.g. music) are valued, this arrangement will provide a pathway to our aspiring live streamers, artists and talents by providing them the opportunities that are widely available in each other markets,” he told The China Post.

For instance, Wang remarked that Taiwan is recognized as the pinnacle of Mando-pop, where Singapore has the reach of international audiences. Hence, he believes this growing partnership will be a successful one.

With this observation in mind, Opus One is Asia’s premier consultancy & management company and the official franchise and exclusive management company for M17 across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

The Singaporean company is recognized as a market leader for its creative and direct approach within the entertainment industry, and for its proven track record in grooming successful artistes.

Conetter CoMarketing, on the other hand, is part of Gamania Group, Taiwan. In the Internet era, the company takes advantage of its key resource and advantage of marketing by its ability to tracking the trends of digital natives.

Over a decade of cumulated expertise in understanding digital natives as well as Gamania Group business resource, Conetter is best the marketing A team to enlarge the most brand exposure to digital native users for clients.

In this regard, Wang explained that the pandemic seemingly proves to be a blessing in disguise for many technology companies as well as the live streaming industry. Many people, including the non-tech-savvy population, are “forced” to adopt the usage of technology to keep themselves informed and staying relevant.

“For the live streaming industry, people are coped up at home and are seeking various entertainment means to keep themselves engaged,” he went on.

“Traditional media, subscription-based media and social media are perhaps still the mainstream today, but times are changing quickly in our favor as live streaming offers a sense of dynamic real-time engagement and immediate interactions between the streamers and viewers.”

According to the aforesaid agreement, Opus One will lead and propose marketing related activities with regards to live streamers and artistes from the region, while Conetter will assist them to develop their market shares in Taiwan.

“Right now, we are seeing more companies and viewers embracing live streaming for entertainment or for commercial (especially e-commerce companies) purposes,” Wang said.

“As we know, M17 Group is a massively successful & well-known media company in Taiwan and Japan,” he added.

With Opus One being the official partner for 17 LIVIT App in Southeast Asia, Wang hopes to tap on their experience in terms of streamers’ management & development, as well as the marketing knowledge which will be helpful in understanding & driving users’ growth in the countries that we are operating in, he concluded.