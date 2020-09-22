中國高顏值女空軍照曝光　網友暴動：戀愛了！ | Chinese female army pilots make landmark solo flights

【看CP學英文】中國環球電視網(CGTN)於週日在臉書上公布近日十位女空軍完成獨立飛行訓練階段，即將成為正式空軍。

Ten female pilots of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force recently completed their first solo flights, according to Chinese state-controlled media CGTN’s (中國環球電視網) Facebook post on Sunday.

貼文中，年紀輕輕的十位女空軍於2017年高中畢業，是軍方首次聘用的女飛行員，預計在2021年完成訓練。

The ten female pilots reportedly graduated from high school in 2017; they are the first female pilots “recruited by the military.” They will finish their training in 2021.

China's first 10 female army pilots have recently completed their first solo flights. Graduating from high school in… 由 CGTN 發佈於 2020年9月19日 星期六

CGTN也將這歷史性的一刻捕捉起來，六張相片中可見十位飛行員穿著制服、拿著設備或戴著安全帽駕駛飛機。

The historic moment was marked with six photos attached of the women posing and walking towards the camera while in their gear.

雖然中國空軍於1951年就有開始招募女學生，然本屆不同的是這批女子隊將成為空軍正式飛行員。

Though the Chinese air force has enrolled female pilots since 1951, this instance is different as these pilots are part of the army’s new recruitment program.

據中國日報 (China Daily) 報導，1951起，迄今，大約有10代580位女性飛行員加入中國空軍。

Since 1951, around 580 female aviators from 10 different generations have joined the Chinese Air Force, according to The China Daily.