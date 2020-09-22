毒蛇評論地獄廚神「蛋炒飯」　竟引來高登本人回應 | Uncle Roger heaps praises on Gordon Ramsay’s egg fried rice

【看CP學英文】馬來西亞網紅「羅傑叔叔」先前因評論BBC蛋炒飯教學一炮而紅，後來連英國名廚傑米奧利佛 (Jamie Oliver)也逃不過他的魔掌。近日，羅傑叔叔應觀眾要求，評論同是來自英國被譽為「地獄廚神」 高登·拉姆齊 (Gordon Ramsay)的印尼炒飯。

Uncle Roger recently reviewed the recipe of Indonesian fried rice demonstrated by British chef Gordon Ramsay in a video released on Sept. 20.

The Malaysian YouTuber became famous for his comments on recipes of egg fried rice, by a BBC chef and British chef Jamie Oliver.

羅傑叔叔意外地對於高登前面幾個步驟感到相當滿意，高登先是介紹食材，使用隔夜飯，並且以標準印尼語稱呼印尼炒飯(Nasi goreng)。

Surprisingly, Uncle Roger was pleased with Ramsay’s first few steps. To begin with, the British chef introduces the ingredients then uses leftover rice. He calls the dish Nasi goreng (Indonesian fried rice) in standard Indonesian.

首先，高登先將蛋打散，隨後拿出南洋料理必備的南薑 (Galangal)將之磨成小塊狀，羅傑叔叔對於高登使用道地印尼香料感到相當驚訝。

First, Ramsay whisked eggs, then he took out the galangal, an essential ingredient in South Asian cuisine, and ground it into small pieces.

Responding to the video, Uncle Roger was quite surprised that Ramsay used authentic Indonesian spices.

當高登備料完成準備開火，羅傑叔叔發現高登使用的是亞洲人經常使用的炒鍋，而且鍋子底部還有燒過的黑色痕跡，代表他曾經用過炒鍋。

When the chef finished preparing the ingredients and was ready to cook, Uncle Roger noticed that Ramsay was using a wok which had charred on the bottom.

This indicated that he had used a wok before, Uncle Roger said approvingly.

將配料炒過爆香後，倒入炒鍋，高登展現高超翻鍋技術，讓羅傑叔叔頻頻稱讚。

After frying the ingredients, Ramsay poured them in the fried rice and demonstrated his superb food-tossing skill, which was highly praised by Uncle Roger.

最後，高登加入東南亞料理必備的參峇辣椒醬 (sambal)、雞肉仁當（Rendang），製作出十足道地的印尼風味炒飯。

Last but not least, Ramsay added sambal and rendang to create an authentic Indonesian-style fried rice.

影片最後，羅傑叔叔認為整體表現很好，若硬要挑剔，他認為高登應該要拿湯匙而不是用叉子吃炒飯。

In the end, Uncle Roger thought the overall performance was good, and the only thing he was is not satisfied with was that Ramsay should have eaten his fried rice with a spoon instead of a fork.

影片獲得網友熱烈回響，甚至連高登本人也回應留言表示， 「羅傑，很開心被你認可！」

The video has received overwhelming responses from viewers and even Ramsay himself commented, ” Happy you approve Roger !”