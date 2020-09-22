最新時尚？「米其林先生」穿搭太吸睛　眾笑翻：扣子好牢 | Hilarious photos of Taiwan ‘Michelin Man’ go viral

【看學英文】對大部分的民眾來說，時尚比起潮不潮，穿著舒適應該還是比較重要的考量標準。

To many, “comfort” is often placed above “fashion” when it comes to personal wardrobe choices.

有位女網友就分享了她目擊的路人穿搭，把一件平凡無奇的白襯衫穿出了「米其林先生」的風采，讓她好傻眼。

A Taiwanese man, however, was recently spotted contradicting such principle, wearing a shirt so tight that the strained buttons gave him a “Michelin-style look,” amusing social media users left and right.

有位網友在臉書社團《爆廢公社》分享了兩張照片，笑稱「這位大哥…你穿著不難受，我看著好難受喔」。 The photograph became viral after a woman posted it to Facebook with the caption: “Sir, maybe you don’t feel constrained, but I feel uncomfortable for you seeing you wear that shirt.” 而從照片中可以看見，路人男子穿著白襯衫與黑色西裝褲，可以說是上班族的標準款，但他的白襯衫似乎在尺寸上出了點問題，一顆顆非常努力不想被分開的鈕扣們，緊繃出一層層的環狀突起，完全撞衫賣輪胎的「米其林先生」。 The man is seen wearing a business-casual look with a white shirt and black trousers. However, the size of the shirt appears to be one size too small, meaning that the buttons strain to keep the shirt closed over his protruding belly.

The overly-strained shirt resulted in social media users calling the man the new “Michelin Man”.

文章一出，不到2小時便獲得超過1萬位網友按讚，笑翻的大家紛紛在底下留言回覆說，「好時尚」、「毛毛蟲的概念嗎」、「米其林寶寶」、「四層肉」、「我只想問他的襯衫是哪裡買的，扣子這樣牢固」。

The post immediately has garnered more than 10,000 likes less than two hours after it was published, with many commenting below, “Is that a caterpillar?”, “Michelin baby!”, “Four layers of meat,” while others also praised the sturdiness of the buttons and wondered where he got his shirt from.