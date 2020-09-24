土狗幫主人提珍奶照片曝光　老外一看爆笑：無法再更台 | Hold my boba: Dog in Taiwan becomes Internet sensation

【看CP學英文】在外國人眼中，代表台灣的東西經常不是小吃美食就是珍珠奶茶，然近日一張照片在美版PTT Reddit曝光馬上得到老外熱烈迴響，原因是這片中一隻黑色台灣土狗正坐在機車上幫主人「拿」珍珠奶茶，讓老外大讚：「無法再更台了！」

When foreigners think of Taiwan, the first things that come to mind are more often than not Taiwan delicacies and bubble milk tea.

On that note, a picture of a Formosan black dog sitting on a scooter while gripping a cup of bubble milk tea has been making rounds on Reddit recently, with many foreigners exclaiming: “Doesn’t get anymore Taiwanese than this!”

照片中可見一個阿伯坐在機車前方，載著後面的「小黑」，而小黑也坐得好好的，嘴裡叼著主人的珍奶，若無其事地四處張望。

In the picture, an elderly man can be seen sitting in front of the scooter, with his loyal pet sitting behind him, dutifully holding its owner’s bubble milk tea in its jaws.

照片一貼出，許多老外在下方開始留言，點出他們認為最「台」的特性，其中一位寫道：「狗狗點餐時應該是說：大杯烏龍珍奶去冰半糖，我只有一千元找得開嗎？不好意思。」

As soon as the picture was posted, many foreigners flocked to the comment section, adding elements that would make the picture more “Taiwanese”.

One Reddit user suggested when the “Dai-wahn Dog” ordered, it said, “ Yeah, hi. Large oolong pearl milk tea. Quarter sugar. Half ice. Can you break NT$1,000 (S$47)? That’s all I have. Thanks! Sorry for bothering you.”

也有人開玩笑的指出，如果要再更「台」，機車上不能只有坐一人，應該要在後面另加三人和一個嬰兒，再綁兩個大Costco箱子才有台灣味。

Another jokingly commented, to make it more Taiwanese, there should be more people on the scooter with a baby in between and two large Costco boxes tied in the back.

甚至有人點出應該再額外加一袋臭豆腐，狗狗的名字也一定要叫「小黑」。

Some even pointed that an addition of stinky tofu should be a plus, and speculated that the dog is definitely named “Little black,” a common name for Taiwanese Formosan dogs.

老外對於台灣土狗也非常感興趣，許多人也在下方大讚其為最棒的幫手，並對於牠的平衡感表示驚奇。