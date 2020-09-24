排骨便當英文是什麼？網友一看笑翻：老闆太有才！ | Restaurant owner gives pork chop lunch box new ‘English’ name

【看CP學英文】台灣預計於2030年變成雙語國家，許多道地傳統小吃攤也跟上腳步將招牌「雙語化」，卻有意外風趣的結果。

As Taiwan aims to become a bilingual nation in 2030, local restaurant owners have also been making the effort, though sometimes with hilarious results.

近日，一位網友在臉書上分享一個讓他看不透的招牌，請其他人幫忙解釋上頭的英文翻譯意思。

Recently, a confused Facebook user posted a photo of a sign outside the restaurant asking others what the English translation means.

只見照片上「排骨便當」四字下面附上的英文卻是 bye good ben don (音似：拜故班東)。

In the photo, a sign reading “Pork chop lunch box” (排骨便當) can be seen with “bye good ben don” written underneath.

照片一貼出，許多網友紛紛在下留言表示：「這英文太專業，中文和台語都通」。

As soon as the photo was posted, many commented jokingly under it, “This type of English is too advanced as it combines Mandarin and Taiwanese.”

柯哲哲 在爆怨公社 發表小弟書讀的不多，請問那一串英文字，是什麼意思，請幫忙翻譯。感恩不盡，謝謝你們。 由爆料公社發佈於 2020年9月18日 星期五

事實上，bye good ben don就是排骨便當的台語發音。

In reality, “bye good ben don” when read aloud, sounds phonetically the same as “pork chop lunch box” in Taiwanese.

根據中文媒體報導，餐廳業者後來有出來解釋，其實招牌有兩面。一面在客人購買便當時是寫著：「buy (買) good 」，而背面當客人要離開時才寫著 「bye （再見）good」。

According to Chinese-language media, the owner later explained that the sign actually has two sides. On the side where customers can see when purchasing their lunch boxes, it actually reads “buy good” while the other read “bye good”.

老闆也補充，這是為了歡迎客人來購買，客人離開時也要向他們打聲招呼，期望他們再來光顧。

This is to welcome the customers and say goodbye to them after their purchase, the owner added.

此招牌在臉書上獲得大量回應，許多人也表示「太厲害，台語式英文」和「翻得很道地，老闆太有才」。

The sign has since been praised by social media users with many commenting, “The epitome of Taiwanese-English” and “Such a talented restaurant owner to come up with such a good translation”.

也有網友試著創造自己的台式英文翻譯，如「Gay twin ben don (雞腿便當)」and 「gay bye ben don (雞排便當)」。

Others also tried their own hand at Taiwanese-English translations with comments like, “Gay twin ben don”(雞腿便當) and “gay bye ben don”(雞排便當) .