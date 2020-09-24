捷克設計「我是台灣人」T恤爆紅 在台開賣｜Iconic ‘I am Taiwanese’ T-shirt to sell in Taiwan
【看CP學英文】設計並生產「我是台灣人」T恤的捷克廠商今天說，台灣民眾已可透過電商平台預購。廠商再次感謝台灣民眾熱情問候，並說希望有機會造訪台灣這個「美麗島嶼」。
The Czech company that designed and produced the “I am Taiwanese” T-shirts announced on Wednesday that their products can be pre-order on Taiwan’s e-commerce platforms.
The company thanked Taiwan’s enthusiastic responses and expressed hope that they will visit Taiwan someday.
捷克網站politikunatriku.cz（政治學）專賣傳達政治理念的T恤，9月初開賣「我是台灣人」T恤，以捷克文及英文拼音傳達「我是台灣人」。
According to the Czech website, politikunatriku.cz, the “I am Taiwanese” T-shirt, which features the sentence in both Czech and English, was first launched in September.
開賣不到一星期，商家接到的訂單及相關詢問多到讓他們忙不過來。商家8日表示，為滿足台灣民眾需求，正尋找可在台灣製作T恤的在地夥伴。
In less than a week, the company said it was overwhelmed with orders and related inquiries. The company then announced that it was looking for a local partner to make T-shirts in Taiwan in order to meet the demand of Taiwanese people.
商家今天透過電郵告訴中央社，T恤已交由捷克知名攀岩登山裝備品牌Ocun台灣代理商，在蝦皮購物網站的銷售平台預購，每件新台幣290元。
According to local Taiwan media, the Czech company announced that the T-shirt production line has been handed over to the Czech-based climbing gear brand, Ocun, in Taiwan.
Interested parties can now buy the t-shirts on Shopee for NT$290.
蝦皮資訊顯示，這款唯一官方授權的捷克設計「我是台灣人」T恤每件新台幣290元，外加運費60至150元，備貨時間較長，訂購之後約需15天才能交貨。
If you wish to order the T-shirt, you may need to pay NT$60-150 for shipping and wait for about 15 days to receive your order.