捷克設計「我是台灣人」T恤爆紅 在台開賣｜Iconic ‘I am Taiwanese’ T-shirt to sell in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】設計並生產「我是台灣人」T恤的捷克廠商今天說，台灣民眾已可透過電商平台預購。廠商再次感謝台灣民眾熱情問候，並說希望有機會造訪台灣這個「美麗島嶼」。

The Czech company that designed and produced the “I am Taiwanese” T-shirts announced on Wednesday that their products can be pre-order on Taiwan’s e-commerce platforms.

The company thanked Taiwan’s enthusiastic responses and expressed hope that they will visit Taiwan someday.

捷克網站politikunatriku.cz（政治學）專賣傳達政治理念的T恤，9月初開賣「我是台灣人」T恤，以捷克文及英文拼音傳達「我是台灣人」。

According to the Czech website, politikunatriku.cz, the “I am Taiwanese” T-shirt, which features the sentence in both Czech and English, was first launched in September.