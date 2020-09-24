Alien Huang leaves his father NT$42 million in real estate

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升), who passed away on Sept. 16, left his father NT$42.8 million (US$1.46 million) in real estate, according to local media.

Before his tragic passing, the 36-year-old singer reportedly bought a 2,989-square-feet house so that he could live with his father.

The artist expected to pay off his mortgage before he turned 45.

In a TV show “News Wawawa” (新聞挖挖哇), a noted attorney surnamed Su explained on Tuesday that if Huang’s family wants to keep the house, they will still have to pay NT$100,000 (US$3,432) a month, which is quite high for a NT$20 million (US$680,000) loan.

Although Huang’s parents divorced a long time ago, the attorney added that if Alien did not make a special will, Huang’s estate would be divided equally between his parents.

According to various sources, all of Huang’s income has been managed by his father, while the young artist received NT$50,000 (US$1,716) a month as pocket money, meaning that he was living a frugal life.