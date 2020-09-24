星國女遺失口罩獲朋友解圍　一見新面罩哭笑不得 | Singaporean woman ‘horses around’ with original face mask

【看CP學英文】好朋友就是可以在你最需要的時候替你解圍，近期一位星國女生因為遺失口罩而無法離開咖啡廳，朋友於是自高奮勇的決定出去幫他買，沒想到買回來的卻是一個全罩式的馬頭面罩，讓他哭笑不得。

The good thing about friends is they are always ready to rescue you when you’re in a pickle. After all, even the best of friends can come up with astonishing solutions.

A woman from Singapore recently shared such experience after losing her face mask which made her unable to leave a coffee shop.

Her friends quickly offered to help, and soon returned with a mask with a fun twist.

Her friends jokingly bought her a horse-head mask that covered her entire head, leaving her in fits for laughter.

I dropped my mask & asked my friends for help to get me a new one. Im defs protected now. Thank you. 由 Fatin Ameerah 發佈於 2020年9月20日 星期日

Fatin Ameerah在臉書上分享因遺失口罩無法動彈的她終於等到朋友幫她買口罩回來，然而影片中只見她收到朋友的口罩後開始忍不住大笑，因為手上的口罩已被升級成全罩式馬臉頭套。才剛貼上網短短一天內，影片已經有將近1,200多人分享。

Fatin Ameerah shared the video on Facebook which showed her reaction after her friends revealed their newly purchased mask.

Within a day, the video has been shared more than 1,200 times.

Fatin為了觀眾，從滑溜滑梯到超市採買蔬食也都乖乖的戴著馬臉面罩。

To entertain her audience, Fatin wore her horse-head mask everywhere, from going down a slide in the park to shopping for groceries at the supermarket.

Everywhere she went, she made sure the “mask” was placed securely on her head in adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures.

根據新加坡當地媒體報導，Fatin表示自己收到禮物時是真的很驚訝，同時他也說路過的人也都對於她的面罩防疫效果感到滿意，更有人稱讚她頭髮搭配面罩變成了真正的「馬尾」。

According to Singaporean media, Fatin said she was honestly surprised when she received the gift and was happy to report that the mask was also well-received by passersby.

More importantly, someone people even complimented her, saying that she looked like a horse with a real “ponytail” with her hair pulled up.