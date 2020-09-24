老外看台灣／伊朗廚師煲湯不分晝夜　端出冠軍台式牛肉麵 | Iranian chef cooks topnotch Taiwanese beef noodles

【看CP學英文】將牛大骨的骨髓熬入湯汁，握在手中的骨頭一捏就碎，這就是「老外牛肉麵」的老闆David美味湯頭的獨家秘方，每天一早滾湯頭、揮汗不停攪拌，才能熬出乳白色的香純湯汁，「我超喜歡那個tasting的感覺」、「東西好的時候笑到出來那種（感覺）」，憑藉這一份對料理最純粹的熱愛，來自伊朗的老闆David是台北國際牛肉麵比賽的常勝軍。

“After boiling beef marrow bones, you will find the bones break down in broth after a prolonged cook,” says David, owner of Laowai Yipin Beef Noodle Restaurant. This is his secret recipe to make the delicious beef noodle soup.

Every morning, the chef boils the soup himself and transforms it into a milky broth.

With this pure love of cooking, David from Iran is a regular winner of the Taipei International Beef Noodle Competition.

David在學生時代，就利用休假期間在伊朗餐廳當學徒打工，懷抱著對料理的憧憬。David在伊朗當兵完後，決定走出舒適圈當起背包客，1996年他從伊朗跨越6565公里來到台灣，初來乍到即被美食、生活、繁榮的景氣所吸引，一待便20餘年。

When David was a student, he worked as an apprentice in an Iranian restaurant during the vacations. After serving in the army, David decided to step out of his comfort zone and become a backpacker, traveling 6,565 kilometers from Iran to Taiwan in 1996.

He told NOWnews in an exclusive interview that when he first arrived, he was attracted by the food, the life, the prosperity, so he has stayed here for over 20 years!

為了落地生根，他決定賣起最喜歡吃的牛肉麵來養家糊口，聊到自己最驕傲的湯頭，他雀躍的心情溢於言表，即使每天工作超過12個小時，做自己喜歡的事情，再辛苦都不會感到後悔。

To make a living, he decided to sell his favorite beef noodles. Talking about his self-made recipe, he showed excitement for his dishes, even if he works more than 12 hours a day.

“Doing what you love, you won’t regret it no matter how hard you work,” he said.

為了做出自己滿意的湯頭，David將伊朗的香料加入台式紅燒牛肉麵中，一般的牛肉麵使用豆瓣醬、醬油以及中藥包，而「老外牛肉麵」是結合台灣與中東特殊風味的牛肉麵，就如同David與妻子的相遇，即使膚色語言不同，卻仍然相知相惜，一起牽手超過二十載，這樣的結合衝突卻意外絕配。

David added Iranian spices to the Taiwanese braised beef noodle, which is usually made with bean paste, soy sauce, and herbs.

Laowai Yipin Beef Noodle is a combination of Taiwanese and Middle Eastern specialties.

It’s like David and his wife’s meeting. Even though their skin and language are different, they still cherish and love each other and have been holding hands for over 20 years.

曾經David和朋友閒聊，德國朋友到美國後，覺得美國是天堂，David馬上反駁：「你們都錯了，台灣才是一個（天堂）地方」。

David once chatted with a German friend who thought America was a paradise after coming to the U.S., and David immediately retorted, “You are all wrong, Taiwan is the (paradise) place!”

他指出台灣有便利商店、夜市、還有24小時營業的KTV整個生活精彩的不得了，他極力勸外國朋友來台灣瞧一眼，一遊這個「人好、地方好」的台灣，吃一碗濃郁香醇的「老外牛肉麵」。

He pointed out that Taiwan has convenience stores, night markets, and KTVs that are open 24 hours a day, making life exciting.

He strongly recommended foreigners to come to Taiwan to take a look at this “nice place with nice people” and have a bowl of “Laowai’s beef noodles”.