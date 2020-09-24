影／兩公頃稻田化身天然畫布！120天彩繪稻縮時攝影超驚艷 | Time-lapse video documents growth of painted ricefied over 4 months

【看CP學英文】呼應今年「脊梁山脈旅遊年」，旅英阿美族畫家優席夫受邀設計彩繪稻，位置選在富里鄉東里鐵馬驛站旁的水田，歷時超過四個月，從小秧苗茁壯成結實纍纍的稻穗，形成壯觀的大地彩繪畫布。

In response to 2020 the Year of Mountain Tourism, Amis painter Yosifu (優席夫) was invited to design a colorful ricefield, turning the field next to the Dongli station into a painting in Hualien.

Over four months, the small seedlings had grown into heavy ears of rice, forming a magnificent canvas of earth painting.

近2公頃面積的藝術彩繪田作品名為「來自山的禮物」，稻穗成熟後，從上空俯瞰，可見四種顏色稻米構成一幅幾何圖畫，象徵花東縱谷山脈，金黃稻浪在風中 搖曳生姿，相當壯觀。

When the ricefield reached the full ripe stage, the bird’s eyes’ view shows the four colors of rice forming a geometrical picture, symbolizing the East Rift Valley.

據報導，畫家優席夫表示，「自己在一個小小的紙上設計的東西，到最後變成這麼大件的作品，這是感動的。」

The indigenous artist Yosifu said, “It’s touching to see something I designed on a small piece of paper turn out to be such a big piece of art.”

而今年10月17日即將登場的「玉富伸展台大地時裝秀」將把時尚伸展台搬到花東縱谷，以東里驛站、彩繪稻為背景，舉辦服裝設計比賽。

The “Yufu Runway Earth Fashion Show” will be held on Oct. 17 this year, and the fashion runway will be moved to the East Rift Valley, with Dongli station and painted ricefield as the backdrop for a fashion design competition.