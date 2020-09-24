最美手工飾品！香港珠寶師將鮮花化成永恆 | Hydrangea accessories symbolize spring eternity

【看CP學英文】「我喜歡它帶給我一種和諧、溫暖的感覺。」

“I like the feeling of unity and warmth it gives me”

只有在春天才能看到美麗的繡球花盛放。表層鮮豔的花色下象徵真情與感激。在香港，一名珠寶設計師將繡球花轉瞬即逝的美化為一件件永恆的飾品，包括戒指、耳環、手鐲和髮飾。

Hydrangea flowers can only be seen in the spring. Their ephemeral colors symbolize heartfelt emotion and gratitude.

In Hong Kong, a jewelry maker eternizes the beauty of Hydrangeas by refining it into timeless pieces ranging from rings, earrings, bangles to headpieces.

所有飾品都是以從日本進口的真花瓣製作，設計師Hilary將花瓣製成球狀飾品。由於花瓣非常脆弱、且難以塑形，她避開使用金屬類來設計繡球花飾品。

By using real flower petals imported from Japan, Hilary crafts ball-shaped jewelry. Given that the flower is extremely delicate and difficult to mold, she does not replicate hydrangea designs with any metallic elements.

先是依照客人喜好以珍珠、水晶、石頭裝飾繡球花，再以紫外線照射燈將其固定塑形。只需照射紫外線燈光數秒鐘即徹底定型，因此過程必須相當小心，除了良好的視力以外，還須事先規劃。

Instead, it is shone under UV light after being attached to a customized hydrangea-themed piece adorned with pearls, crystals and stones. This is a craft that requires vision and planning as it “only takes a few seconds for UV lights to harden the flower”.

照射燈光後，繡球花無法再重塑或改變，繡球花的美轉瞬間即成永恆。

The hydrangea can no longer be reshaped or altered afterward, eternalizing its beauty in a blink of time.