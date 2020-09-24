Taiwan ‘Bubba dog’ becomes Internet sensation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — When foreigners think of Taiwan, the first things that come to mind are usually Taiwan delicacies and bubble milk tea.

With this observation in mind, a picture of a Formosan black dog sitting on a scooter while gripping a cup of bubble milk tea has been making rounds on Reddit recently, with many foreigners exclaiming: “Doesn’t get anymore Taiwanese than this!”

In the picture, an elderly man can be seen sitting on a scooter, with his loyal pet sitting behind him, dutifully holds bubble milk tea in its jaws.

As soon as the picture was posted, many foreigners flocked to the comment section, adding elements that would make the picture more “Taiwanese.”

One Reddit user suggested when the “Dai-wahn Dog” ordered, it said, “ Yeah, hi. Large oolong pearl milk tea. Quarter sugar. Half ice. Can you break NT$1,000? That’s all I have. Thanks! Sorry for bothering you.”

Another jokingly commented, to make it more Taiwanese, there should be more people on the scooter with a baby in between and two large Costco boxes tied in the back.

Some even pointed out that some stinky tofu should be a plus, and speculated that the dog is definitely named “Little Black,” a common name for Taiwanese Formosan dogs.

The dog also received praise from Reddit users with many complimenting it as the best “wing dog” and commending its balancing abilities.